Everton squad for 2024/25: Sean Dyche's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Everton squad for 2024/25 will want a slightly less controversial season to contend with under Sean Dyche.

After the leakiness that defined the eras of Benitez and Lampard, Dyche deserves praise for coming in with a plan to improve Everton’s defensive performance. Last season, in the league, the Toffees defended like a top-four side (conceding just 51 goals), much of this built on a tireless work ethic which rippled through the squad.

The next job is to address the attack. With only 40 goals during the previous campaign, and a frontline that managed just 11 collectively, improvement is desperately needed. Should Dyche remedy this problem, he might finally begin ridding Everton of the Championship’s gravitational pull (assuming there are no repeats of last year’s sizable PSR punishments).

Dyche has talked a lot about ‘alignment’, the feeling that the fans and the team need to be pulling in the same direction. To his credit, it’s become increasingly evident that his players understand the commitment expected by Evertonians. T

his helped to forge a tighter bond last season, something that was reflected in the ‘feel’ of Goodison (to use another Dyche-ism). With limited resources, the club has to squeeze advantage from wherever it can.

The atmosphere, specifically at home, represents one such resource, and so it’s hoped that this sense of togetherness continues to deepen. Not least because, as it goes into its final season, Goodison Park deserves to end its days at its intimidating best.

Everton squad for 2024/25

Everton squad for 2024/25: Sean Dyche's full team

GK: Jordan Pickford

GK: Joao Virginia

GK: Billy Crellin

DF: Harry Tyrer

DF: Nathan Patterson

DF: Mason Holgate

DF: Michael Keane

DF: James Tarkowski

DF: Jake O'Brien

DF: Ashley Young

DF: Vitaly Mykolenko

DF: Seamus Coleman

DF: Jarrad Branthwaite

MF: Dwight McNeil

MF: Abdoulaye Doucoure

MF: Idrissa Gueye

MF: James Garner

MF: Tim Ioregbunam

FW: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

FW: Iliman Ndiaye

FW: Jack Harrison

FW: Beto

FW: Neal Maupay

FW: Youssef Chermiti

FW: Jesper Lindstrom

Everton squad numbers for 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Jordan Pickford GK 2 Nathan Patterson DF 4 Mason Holgate DF 5 Michael Keane DF 6 James Tarkowski DF 7 Dwight McNeil MF 9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin FW 10 Iliman Ndiaye FW 11 Jack Harrison FW 12 Joao Virginia GK 14 Beto FW 15 Jake O'Brien DF 16 Abdoulaye Doucoure MF 18 Ashley Young DF 19 Vitaly Mykolenko DF 21 Neal Maupay FW 23 Seamus Coleman DF 27 Idrissa Gueuye MF 28 Youssef Chermiti FW 29 Jesper Lindstrom FW 32 Jarrad Branthwaite DF 37 James Garner MF 42 Tim Iroegbunam MF 43 Billy Crellin GK 53 Harry Tyrer GK

Everton manager

Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche (Image credit: Getty Images)

After navigating the ‘noise’ of the recent campaign, Sean Dyche has earned the respect of Evertonians, if not necessarily the love. For that to change, he’ll need to improve on the painfully reductive football that has been frequently produced since his arrival.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Everton's key player

Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford (Image credit: Getty Images)

With another outstanding season, which saw him produce 13 clean sheets, the disrespect Jordan Pickford receives from non-Evertonians is inexplicable. Pickford has barely put a foot wrong in recent years and remains one of the main reasons Everton are still a Premier League team.

One to watch

Youssef Chermiti

Youssef Chermiti (Image credit: Getty Images)

Youssef Chermiti, who arrived in the summer of 2023 from Sporting, was largely restricted to cameos off the bench last season. But while on the pitch, he offered flashes that were encouraging. Increasingly preferred by the manager to Beto as the campaign neared conclusion, hopefully we will see more of the youngster in the season to come.

The mood

Evertonians are generally immune to optimism, but with the new ground nearing completion, the potentially catastrophic 777 out of the picture and the feeling that the very worst of the club’s financial problems could be in the past, belief exists that Everton’s fortunes might at last have turned a corner.

Although, this being the Toffees, there is every chance that the turn in question could merely lead the club into another cul-de-sac.

Most likely to...

Keep wearing his lucky trackie. Dyche ditched the suit and went full leisurewear at the end of last season, a change that saw an accompanying upturn in results. There are some Evertonians who would like him sewn into it.

Least likely to...

Offer Richard Masters a complimentary ticket. It’s fair to say that the relationship between Everton and the Premier League is not the best. With some PSR concerns potentially remaining, this might not change anytime soon.

View from the stands

Joe Strange (@joe_strange)

Last season was a rollercoaster (again). Two points deductions, a record winless run and one brilliant week at Goodison to finally stave off relegation for a third season running. I was glad when it was over.

The big talking point is the new owners. If it is the Friedkin Group, they need to do a much better job than clueless Farhad Moshiri. Also, our final season at Goodison Park. It's going to be emotional.

This season will be different because, if we don't receive any points deductions, Sean Dyche has proved he can steer this group up the table. Last season's performances deserved a much more comfortable finish.

I won’t be happy unless the club finds a way to back Dyche in the transfer market. It'll be difficult with PSR rules, but we're desperate for some creativity and pace out wide.

Our key player will be Jarrad Branthwaite, if he's still with us. He's got the potential to be a truly great central defender for the next decade or more. Absolutely baffling that he didn't make England's Euro 2024 squad.

Our most underrated player is Jordan Pickford. Plenty of opposition fans and pundits still seem oblivious to just how good he is. Quite possibly the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Fans think our owner is a clown. Farhad Moshiri's reign has been a disaster – bar the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock – and his exit can't come quick enough. The list of bad decisions he's made is mind-boggling.

The opposition player I'd love here is Phil Foden. Super-talented, English and has the creative spark which Everton sorely lack. What a player.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is still Andy Robertson. Will he be more likeable now that Jurgen Klopp has left? Probably not.

The active player I'd love to have back is Romelu Lukaku. His best years were at Everton and he'd bring the goals we lacked last season, especially if we're forced to cash in on Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

The player I'd happily drive to another club is Michael Keane, and Mason Holgate could go with him too. Both have proved they're not good enough over the past few seasons and it's time to move on.

The pantomime villain will be VAR's semi-automated offsides. How soon until something goes wrong, or there's a dodgy-looking decision? It just feels inevitable.

The thing my club really gets right is their emphasis on how important the fans are. Across all club channels, there seems to be a genuine appreciation of Evertonians and the role they play on matchdays and beyond.

The one change I'd make would be to employ senior executives with the knowledge and experience to set Everton up for success on and off the pitch. The complete opposite of what we've been used to in recent years.

Our season ticket prices are getting worse. They've increased significantly in recent seasons – albeit after a long period of being frozen – and they look certain to rise again as we move into a new stadium.

I'm least looking forward to playing Southampton – in our final home game of the season and last ever match at Goodison Park. Our new stadium looks incredible, but it's going to be a wrench to leave home.

The fans' opinion of the gaffer is positive. Dyche has done a really good job in difficult circumstances – bar that horrible winless run – and Everton appear to be in much safer hands. He can be stubborn and seems to value hard work over creativity, but that might not be the worst thing for us right now.

If he left, he should be replaced by David Moyes – if we're in the same tricky financial position. If there's some ambition and money to spend under new owners, then Graham Potter or Kieran McKenna could be exciting.

We'll finish 13th.