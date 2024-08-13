Everton squad for 2024/25: Sean Dyche's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Everton squad for 2024/25 will want to wave goodbye to Goodison with some strong performances

Everton squad for 2024/25 PRESTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Jake O'Brien of Everton celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Everton at Deepdale on August 03, 2024 in Preston, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)
The Everton squad for 2024/25 will want a slightly less controversial season to contend with under Sean Dyche. 

After the leakiness that defined the eras of Benitez and Lampard, Dyche deserves praise for coming in with a plan to improve Everton’s defensive performance. Last season, in the league, the Toffees defended like a top-four side (conceding just 51 goals), much of this built on a tireless work ethic which rippled through the squad. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Jordan PickfordGK
2Nathan PattersonDF
4Mason HolgateDF
5 Michael KeaneDF
6James TarkowskiDF
7Dwight McNeilMF
9Dominic Calvert-LewinFW
10Iliman NdiayeFW
11Jack HarrisonFW
12Joao VirginiaGK
14BetoFW
15Jake O'BrienDF
16Abdoulaye DoucoureMF
18Ashley YoungDF
19Vitaly MykolenkoDF
21Neal MaupayFW
23Seamus ColemanDF
27Idrissa GueuyeMF
28Youssef ChermitiFW
29Jesper LindstromFW
32Jarrad BranthwaiteDF
37James GarnerMF
42Tim IroegbunamMF
43Billy CrellinGK
53Harry TyrerGK

