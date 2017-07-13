Everton's Wayne Rooney scores screamer in his first game back

The former Manchester United striker joined up with the Everton squad for their pre-season training camp in Tanzania, where they played a friendly against Kenyan club Gor Mahia in front of a sell-out 60,000 crowd on Thursday at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

With the Merseyside club showing signs of early rustiness in a relatively bland first half, Rooney sparked the game into life with a fine strike from 30 yards in the 34th minute, which he confidently curled into the top corner.

The 31-year-old, who started the match up front as the lone striker, couldn't have got life back at Everton off to a better start, and will be hoping for plenty more of the same in the 2017/18 Premier League season.

