FIFA 17 Ratings: The 20 best La Liga players

Seen our list of the best Premier League players according to FIFA 17? How about the full list of FIFA 17's best 20 players in the world? Well, here's the split for La Liga, which is naturally dominated by Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid players.

(For the record: 9 Real Madrid players feature, 3 Atletico Madrid and 8 Barcelona players.)

Agree with EA's ratings? If not, tell us via the comments below.

20. Marcelo - Real Madrid - 86

19. Jordi Alba - Barcelona - 86

18. Pique - Barcelona - 86

17. James Rodriguez - Real Madrid - 87

16. Karim Benzema - Real Madrid - 87

15. Sergio Busquets - Barcelona - 87

14. Ivan Rakitic - Barcelona - 87

13. Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid - 87

12. Toni Kroos - Real Madrid - 88

11. Pepe - Real Madrid - 88

10. Andres Iniesta - Barcelona - 88

9. Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid - 88

8. Diego Godin - Atletico Madrid - 88

7. Luka Modric - Real Madrid - 89

6. Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid - 89

5. Gareth Bale - Real Madrid - 90

4. Luis Suarez - Barcelona - 92

3. Neymar - Barcelona - 92

2. Messi - Barcelona - 93

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - Real Madrid - 94

