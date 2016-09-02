FIFA 17 Ratings: The best 30 players in the game

Here they are, stats-lovers (who isn't fond of football numbers? Name them!): FIFA 17's ratings for all the big boys. That's from 88 upwards.

Agree with these? Who should be higher/lower? Tell us in the comments below.

And don't forget to check out the 20 best Premier League players in FIFA 17 here, too.

30. Eden Hazard – Chelsea – 88

29. Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus – 88

28. Petr Cech – Arsenal – 88

27. Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – 88

26. Gianluigi Buffon – Juventus – 88

25. Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund – 88

24. Iniesta – Barcelona – 88

23. Diego Godin – Atletico Madrid – 88

22. Philipp Lahm – Bayern Munchen – 88

21. Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City – 88

20. Pepe – Real Madrid – 88

19. Gonzalo Higuain – Juventus – 88

18. Paul Pogba - Manchester United – 88

17. Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid – 88

16. Thiago Silva – Paris Saint-Germain – 89

15. Luka Modric – Real Madrid – 89

14. Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – 89

13. Thibaut Courtois – Chelsea – 89

12. Mesut Ozil – Arsenal – 89

11. Sergio Aguero – Manchester City – 89

10. David De Gea – Manchester United – 90

9. Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich – 90

8. Jerome Boateng – Bayern Munich – 90

7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Manchester United – 90

6. Gareth Bale – Real Madrid – 90

5. Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich – 92

4. Luis Suarez – Barcelona – 92

3. Neymar – Barcelona – 92

2. Lionel Messi – Barcelona – 93

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid – 94

