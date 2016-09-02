FIFA 17 Ratings: The best 30 players in the game
EA Sports have released the vital stats of the top footballers in FIFA 17. Here are the men that you need to sign in your Career Mode team…
Here they are, stats-lovers (who isn't fond of football numbers? Name them!): FIFA 17's ratings for all the big boys. That's from 88 upwards.
Agree with these? Who should be higher/lower? Tell us in the comments below.
30. Eden Hazard – Chelsea – 88
29. Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus – 88
28. Petr Cech – Arsenal – 88
27. Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – 88
26. Gianluigi Buffon – Juventus – 88
25. Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund – 88
24. Iniesta – Barcelona – 88
23. Diego Godin – Atletico Madrid – 88
22. Philipp Lahm – Bayern Munchen – 88
21. Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City – 88
20. Pepe – Real Madrid – 88
19. Gonzalo Higuain – Juventus – 88
18. Paul Pogba - Manchester United – 88
17. Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid – 88
16. Thiago Silva – Paris Saint-Germain – 89
15. Luka Modric – Real Madrid – 89
14. Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – 89
13. Thibaut Courtois – Chelsea – 89
12. Mesut Ozil – Arsenal – 89
11. Sergio Aguero – Manchester City – 89
10. David De Gea – Manchester United – 90
9. Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich – 90
8. Jerome Boateng – Bayern Munich – 90
7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Manchester United – 90
6. Gareth Bale – Real Madrid – 90
5. Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich – 92
4. Luis Suarez – Barcelona – 92
3. Neymar – Barcelona – 92
2. Lionel Messi – Barcelona – 93
1. Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid – 94
