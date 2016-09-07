FIFA 17 Ratings: The 20 best Premier League players

You've probably seen the full list of FIFA 17's top rated players, with little old Messi shunted into no.2 position. Well now EA have released their list of the cream of the Premier League's best players…

Plenty of goalkeepers in here, plus just one Tottenham and one Liverpool player. What do you make of that Spurs/Reds fans?

Check out the full list of the best 20 Premier League players below.

20. Philippe Coutinho – Liverpool – 85

The Brazil starlet is the only Liverpool player to feature.

19. Willian – Chelsea – 85

The Brazil winger gets a rating of 85 in the 2017 edition.

18. Diego Costa – Chelsea – 85

The Chelsea attacker pips his team-mate to 18th place.

17. Laurent Koscielny – Arsenal – 85

The second best defender in the league say EA Sports.

16. Dimitri Payet – West Ham United – 86

The sole Irons representative in the best 20 players in the Prem.

15. Vincent Kompany – Manchester City – 86

He may hobble about often, but Vincent makes the list.

14. Cesc Fabregas – Chelsea – 86

One of five Chelsea players in the top 20.

13. Santi Cazorla – Arsenal – 86

The meat in the middle of a Spanish playmaker sandwich.

12. David Silva – Manchester City – 87

The best outfield Spaniard in the league.

11. Alexis Sanchez – Arsenal – 87

Arsenal's second best attacking player lies behind the Tottenham goalkeeper. Correct placing?

10. Hugo Lloris – Tottenham Hotspur – 88

The only Spurs player in the top 20.

9. Paul Pogba – Manchester United – 88

The world's most expensive player just makes it inside the top 10.

8. Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City – 88

Two City stars make the top 10.

7. Eden Hazard – Chelsea – 88

The Player of the Year for 2014-15 rolls in at 7.

6. Petr Cech – Arsenal – 88

Three goalkeepers feature in EA's top six. Do they not like goals or something?!

5. Sergio Aguero – Manchester City – 89

Surely City's livewire striker should be higher?

4. Thibaut Courtois – Chelsea – 89

The giant Belgian is the second best keeper.

3. Mesut Ozil – Arsenal – 89

The Arsenal playmaker is the Gunners' top pick.

2. David De Gea – Manchester United – 90

United's keeper takes top spot for net minders in the Prem.

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Manchester United – 90

United's main man is the main man in FIFA 17 for the Premier League.

