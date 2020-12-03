FIFA 21: EA launches FIFA 21 PS5 and Xbox Series X and S free upgrade early

Surprise! EA Sports have launched the FIFA 21 free upgrade on next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S a day early.

The latest edition of the game has been available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One since last month, though the next-gen version of the game was set to go on sale on December 4.

FIFA 21 review

The upgrade lets FIFA 21 players on PS4 and Xbox One upgrade to the new consoles completely free.

In order to download the next-gen version, log into your PS5 or Xbox Series X or S with the platform account associated with your last-gen copy of FIFA 21. Head to the game library and there should be an icon waiting for you.

From there, you can download the next-gen version by clicking on the buy option - as it will be free.

Ultimate Team and Volta progress will carry over to your next-gen console, handily, meaning that you won't have to re-play everything over again. Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Career Mode, and Pro Clubs, however, are specific to the console you are playing on and won't transfer over, unfortunately.

The standalone next-gen edition will go on sale on December 4 as planned. You can buy it below.

FIFA 21 for XBox Series X pre-order:

FIFA 21 for PS5 pre-order:

