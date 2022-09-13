FIFA 23 ratings: The highest-rated players are revealed

The FIFA 23 ratings are out – and there are some big surprises with neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo the highest-rated player in this year's version of the game.

That honour goes to French forward Karim Benzema, widely expected to scoop the Ballon d'Or for his role in helping Real Madrid to a 14th Champions League victory and La Liga title to boot. Benzema is only rated 91, however.

The rumours are that Alexia Putellas of Barcelona Femeni is set to be granted the highest rating on the game. Putellas, who missed the entirety of Women's Euro 2022 with injury but still scooped the UEFA award for best women's player of the year, is in line to receive a 93-rating.

FIFA 93 ratings: the top 23

FIFA 23's top 23 ratings (Image credit: EA)

The likely suspects make up the top 23 – even if the top few are closer than ever.

Five players are all rated equally on 91. Benzema is joined by Clasico opposite Robert Lewandowski, Manchester City metronome Kevin De Bruyne, cover star Kylian Mbappe and the former top-rated star, Lionel Messi.

Another five players are 90-rated. Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are joined by Cristiano Ronaldo, with goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Thibaut Courtois the highest-rated in the game.

Following them, 10 players are rated at 89, with a few more at 88.