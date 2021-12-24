Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big 2021 quiz?
By Mark White published
What a year it's been – but how much do you remember of the last 12 months?
You have 10 minutes to guess 50 correct answers.
2021 has been a mad one. An English team won the Champions League. An English team almost won the Europa League. An English team very nearly won the Euros.
Messi and Ronaldo both moved and more managers saw the sack than elves in Santa's workshop. And for all the superstars and Super League, there were plenty of underdog stories, too.
Well, here it is. Our round-up of the year in quiz form – where you'll kick yourself for not paying more attention and wonder what on earth that bloke's name was who did that thing in March.
Best of luck on this one – and here's to 2022.
