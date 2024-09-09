Quiz! Can you name the players, teams and coaches to have unlocked these landmark achievements?

It's time for another FourFourTwo quiz and this latest edition will test your football knowledge to its limits.

For today's challenge, we've put together 20 questions asking you to name players, teams, coaches, venues and more to have unlocked some of world football's greatest achievements.

Whether it's World Cup champions, Ballon d'Or winners or free-kick greats, you'll need to get your thinking caps on for this one.

There's no time limit on this one, but you've got plenty of players to guess over the 20 questions, so clear the diary, as this one may take a while.

For the first question, there are 20 possible answers. For the second question, there are 19 – and so on, and so forth.

We only need one answer per question. Just bare in mind that the fewer possible answers, the harder this could potentially get…

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

