Friday Football Quiz, episode 51: Can you get 20 correct answers?
50 not out! Time for another weekly staple here at FourFourTwo...
We can't imagine the week you've had...
But in terms of the football, you've been absolutely spoilt! UEFA Champions League thrillers, Premier League midweek action and even some corking EFL games to go along with it, so it can't of been all that bad after all.
So what better way to wind down, as we approach the weekend, than to attack our weekly staple here at FourFourTwo, the 'Friday Football Quiz' with a two-footed challenge! Let's get cracking...
You know the rules by now, but in case you are new around here, a quick reminder wouldn't go amiss...
20 questions as always on the board with no time limit in which to complete them. We'll even give you a lifeline, too, aren't you so lucky!
Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the Hint button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
