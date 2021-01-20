Quiz! Can you name Andrea Pirlo's most frequent teammates?

You have six minutes to guess 20 players.

Andrea Pirlo's most frequent teammate was Gennaro Gattuso - you can have that one for free. And tonight, Pirlo meets Rino once more as the two teams they now manage battle it out for silverware.

What a relationship they had, too. And not just on the pitch. “Before Italy games, De Rossi would hide under Rino’s bed and wait,” Pirlo said in his autobiography. “Gattuso would come in, brush his teeth, stick on his leopard-print pyjamas, get into bed, take out a book and look at the pictures.”

“Just as he was about to fall asleep, Daniele would reach up from under the bed and grab his sides, while I’d burst out of the wardrobe like the worst kind of lover, making horrendous noises. Rino took it really well, despite risking a massive heart attack.”

It's quite the image. And not just for the pyjamas.

