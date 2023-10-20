Football Manager 2024: This is the PERFECT way to pick an FM24 underdog to turn into a European giant

Everyone loves an underdog – and Football Manager 2024 provides the perfect stage for you to turn them into a top dog.

But how on earth do you decide which minnow to take charge of in your bid to write a fairytale story?

Well, here at FourFourTwo, we've found one very handy hack to get you started in FM24 as the hotly anticipated release date of the new game draws closer and closer...

The biggest city/town in every European country to have never had a team in the top flight (Image credit: Reddit)

Dreaming of taking a less-fancied outfit all the way to the top but stuck on where to start? Why not begin by managing a club from the largest city never to have had a team reach the top flight in one of the European countries available in FM24?

In England, that's Plymouth (population around 264,700) – where Plymouth Argyle currently play in the Championship but have never been any higher than the second tier in their 137-year history.

Fancy somewhere a bit more exotic? In Spain, you could attempt the same feat with FC Cartagena of the Segunda Division; in Italy, you want Serie C outfit Taranto.

Plymouth Argyle are a solid team to manage in FM24 (Image credit: Plymouth Argyle/Puma)

Or, if you're up for an even bigger challenge, you could head to Bath – the biggest city in England never to have had a club in the EFL – and try to guide Bath City from the National League South up to the National League and then into League Two.

And you could even attempt the underdog challenge in international football by trying to qualify for the World Cup or Euros with the most populous country never to do so (India and Kazakhstan, by the way).

Swipe to scroll horizontally The biggest club in the biggest city to have never been in the top tier (Europe's top 12 leagues) Association Club England Plymouth Argyle Spain Cartagena Italy Taranto Germany Bonner SC Netherlands AGOVV France Canet Roussillon Portugal Canelas 2010 Belgium Union Namur Turkey Sanlurfaspor Scotland East Kilbride Austria Admira Villach Switzerland Chur 97

The Football Manager 2024 beta is out now, with new features teased ahead of the game's drop. Netflix is set to carry the game, while FFT's list of the wonderkids to watch out for is also out already.

Miles Jacobson of Sports Interactive, the team behind FM, has spoken to FFT about the introduction of the Japanese J-League, how realistic the Saudi Pro League is in the new game and how set pieces have improved – he's also revealed that the FM team are constantly playing catchup to the great Pep Guardiola.