Football Manager 2026: Everything we know about FM26, including best price, new features and more

Football Manager 2026 is finally on its way to our screens

The wait is over – Football Manager 2026 is on the way.

Following a full year with no new updated title, after the 2025 version was eventually cancelled, every sofa manager across the world as been itching for the new release.

Now, we finally have a release date. With an updated game engine, a new Premier League license and the addition of women's football, it promises to be the game's biggest release yet. Here's everything we know so far...

FM26 is set for release in November (Image credit: Sports Interactive)

When is Football Manager 2026 released? Football Manager 2026 is set to be released on November 4, 2025, with the Touch version arriving a month later for Nintendo Switch.

How can I buy Football Manager 2026 with a discount code? You can save 10 per cent on the full purchase price of the game when you pre-order through Steam. No discount code is required, with the savings available up until November 4 and applied automatically at checkout. The full price is £49.99 on Steam, but costs £44.99 with the discount, leaving an extra fiver in your pocket!

Platforms

Football Manager 2026 will be available on a number of platforms (Image credit: Sports Interactive)

What platforms with Football Manager 2026 be available on? Football Manager 2026 is available on PC, Mac, smartphone, tablet and console. It can be purchased on Steam, Epic Games, the Windows Store, Xbox, Playstation Nintendo Switch and, for iOS and Android devices, exclusively on Netflix.

How many versions of Football Manager 2026 are there? There are four versions of Football Manager 2026. These, according to Sports Interactive are… FM26: The full and unrivalled simulation experience

FM26 Console: Optimised for console play across Windows, Xbox and Playstation

FM26 Mobile: Exclusively available through Netflix

FM26 Touch: Designed for the Nintendo Switch, with a slightly later release date Find out more from the official FM website.

Trailer

Is there a trailer for Football Manager 2026? Yes, we now have a first look from Sports Interactive. You can view it here.

Football Manager 26 | First Look Reveal - YouTube Watch On

New features

Football Manager 26 has full license rights to the Premier League for this edition (Image credit: Sports Interactive)

Following the addition of UEFA competitions a few years ago, Football Manager 2026 will now benefit from full Premier League branding.

That means fully-licensed kits, club badges, and official player photos, along with walk-out sequences that replicate the ones we see in stadiums up and down the country each weekend.

And, crucially, you'll now be battling it out for the official Premier League trophy, in all its glory.

New game engine

Football Manager 2026 has been made with a new game engine, supplied by Unity (Image credit: Sports Interactive)

Perhaps the biggest change for Football Manager 2026, and what makes this new edition such a big project, is the swap to a new Unity game engine.

The same engine has been used to create successful titles like Cities Skylines, House Flipper and Cluster Truck.

If we're totally honest, the technical aspects of this change fly over our heads somewhat, but what we do know from the first-look trailer is that it's made the game look incredible, with a groundbreaking improvement to the in-game visuals.

Women's football is on the way in Football Manager 2026 (Image credit: Sports Interactive)

It's been a long time coming, but Football Manager 2026 will officially be your first chance to head up a women's team in the iconic game.

We first spoke to Sports Interactive officials about the move back in 2021, and it's now coming to fruition; we can't wait.

Miles Jacobson, who we spoke to for that piece four years ago, recently revealed that over 35,000 women players have been rated ahead of the release, so there will be no end of possibilities for your manager journey.