How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV coverage, kick-off time for top of the table Premier League clash

Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca are set to go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal as the Premier League's top two go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Arsenal key information • Date: Sunday 30 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Free stream: Idman TV (Azerbaijan), YouTube TV free trial (US) • Watch from anywhere: Get ExpressVPN's Black Friday deal

Arsenal face their toughest Premier League challenge so far, as they travel to face local rivals Chelsea.

The Gunners are in the form of their lives and come into this one off the back of consecutive wins over Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are on a hot streak themselves, having beaten Barcelona 3-0 on home soil earlier this week.

Goals from Enzo Fernandez, Liam Delap and Estevao made sure of the victory and the Blues could put down another huge marker with a win over the league leaders.

Is Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV in the UK?

Chelsea vs Arsenal is this weekend's Super Sunday fixture in the Premier League.

Sky Sports holds broadcast rights for 4.30pm kick-offs on Sundays, and this derby will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the US

Chelsea vs Arsenal is one of this week's games available to watch on the USA Network in the US.

To do so, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as Sling or YouTube TV.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Arsenal for free?

You can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal for free in Azerbaijan, where Idman TV has the rights, with coverage on TV and website.

Fans in the US could take out a free trial with YouTube TV to watch the game on USA Network.

Coverage is geo-restricted in both cases.

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Chelsea vs Arsenal is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they rate ExpressVPN as the top choice for VPN newcomers who want streaming functionality and safety in a simple package.

Black Friday Deal ExpressVPN was £9.99/month now £2.49/month

🥇 Best VPN for beginners (TechRadar)

✅ Fast, secure, large location list

➕ 4 months extra FREE

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Preview

Chelsea have gone a full month unbeaten and come into this blockbuster clash with Arsenal in fine form.

The Blues are flying in Europe as well as in the Premier League, and would close the gap at the top to just three points should they emerge victorious.

Enzo Maresca's men have done all of the above without star man Cole Palmer, who continues to be sidelined with injury.

That means the weight of expectation has fallen on the rest of his talented squad, with teenage Brazilian star Estevao emerging as one of the stars of the season so far.

His individual effort against Barcelona in midweek got Stamford Bridge, and the rest of the world, for that matter, what he can achieve in a blue shirt.

Arsenal themselves are on a tirade of good form and come into this one following huge wins over Spurs and Bayern.

Vincent Kompany's side are the latest to have been put to the sword, with the Gunners running out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli.

That is all without a recognised striker, it must be said, with Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz all out injured.

Martin Odegaard is yet to return from his latest knock, too, although he could be fit to feature at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal

FourFourTwo doesn't quite know why, but we are backing the Blues to narrowly come out on top on Sunday.