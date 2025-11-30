How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves online: Live streams, TV info for Sunday's Premier League Midlands derby
Aston Villa take on Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League at Villa Park and here's how you can watch the encounter
Watch Aston Villa vs Wolves as a Midlands derby ensues at Villa Park, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Sunday 30 November 2025
• Kick-off time: 2:05pm GMT / 9:05am ET
• Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal
Aston Villa recorded a fourth consecutive victory with a win over Young Boys in the Europa League on Thursday.
A brace from in-form forward Donyell Malen helped the Villans climb to third in the table, with Unai Emery's side finding their feet ahead of a busy winter schedule.
Visitors Wolves remain as the only side in the division still without a win, and Rob Edwards' side are already in danger of being cut adrift.
In fact, Wanderers are yet to even score across November, which doesn't bode well heading into Sunday's clash at Villa Park.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves in the UK
Aston Villa vs Wolves will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.
Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports
To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.
Watch Aston Villa vs Wolves in the US
USA Network has the exclusive rights to show Aston Villa vs Wolves in the United States.
To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or YouTube TV.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Wolves through Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
Is there a Aston Villa vs Wolves free live stream?
There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game on Sunday, but you will be able to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves using a broadcaster free trial.
YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and then cancel. Simple.
Watch Aston Villa vs Wolves from anywhere
Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Aston Villa vs Wolves. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.
🥇 World's best VPN service
✅ Fast, secure, huge location list
➕ 3 months extra FREE
See also ► Premier League TV guide
Aston Villa vs Wolves: Preview
Aston Villa are in fine fettle as of late and are currently ranked as the third most in-form team in the Premier League.
It's just one loss in six for Emery's side, who have charged up the division and sit 4th just behind Manchester City.
Two goals from Malen in midweek may mean the Villans again choose to leave out-of-form Ollie Watkins on the bench.
The England international had to make do with a 30-minute cameo as Jadon Sancho also yielded a rare start.
Tyrone Mings (thigh) remains a long-term absentee, with the centre-back not expected back until after the New Year period.
Wolves are now eight points adrift at the bottom of the standings, and it seems to be going from bad to worse.
Edwards' appointment changed little as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace last time out at Molineux.
Tolu Arokodare started alongside Jorgen Strand Larsen, with rumours suggesting the Norway international could be on his way out in January.
Midfielder Joao Gomes is also said to be well thought of by Manchester United and it remains to be seen if any players force exits in the winter window.
Matt Doherty (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee), Daniel Bentley (foot) and Rodrigo Gomes (groin) still remain sidelined.
See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season
Aston Villa vs Wolves: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Aston Villa 3-0 Wolves
Despite having less time to prepare, FourFourTwo believes Aston Villa will cruise to another win at Villa Park on Sunday.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.