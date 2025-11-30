How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves online: Live streams, TV info for Sunday's Premier League Midlands derby

Watch Aston Villa vs Wolves as a Midlands derby ensues at Villa Park, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa recorded a fourth consecutive victory with a win over Young Boys in the Europa League on Thursday.

A brace from in-form forward Donyell Malen helped the Villans climb to third in the table, with Unai Emery's side finding their feet ahead of a busy winter schedule.

Visitors Wolves remain as the only side in the division still without a win, and Rob Edwards' side are already in danger of being cut adrift.

In fact, Wanderers are yet to even score across November, which doesn't bode well heading into Sunday's clash at Villa Park.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves in the UK

Aston Villa vs Wolves will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Aston Villa vs Wolves will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Aston Villa vs Wolves in the US

USA Network has the exclusive rights to show Aston Villa vs Wolves in the United States.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or YouTube TV.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Wolves through Stan Sport.

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Wolves through Stan Sport.

Is there a Aston Villa vs Wolves free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game on Sunday, but you will be able to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves using a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and then cancel. Simple.

Watch Aston Villa vs Wolves from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Aston Villa vs Wolves. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Aston Villa vs Wolves: Preview

Aston Villa are in fine fettle as of late and are currently ranked as the third most in-form team in the Premier League.

It's just one loss in six for Emery's side, who have charged up the division and sit 4th just behind Manchester City.

Two goals from Malen in midweek may mean the Villans again choose to leave out-of-form Ollie Watkins on the bench.

The England international had to make do with a 30-minute cameo as Jadon Sancho also yielded a rare start.

Tyrone Mings (thigh) remains a long-term absentee, with the centre-back not expected back until after the New Year period.

Wolves are now eight points adrift at the bottom of the standings, and it seems to be going from bad to worse.

Edwards' appointment changed little as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace last time out at Molineux.

Tolu Arokodare started alongside Jorgen Strand Larsen, with rumours suggesting the Norway international could be on his way out in January.

Midfielder Joao Gomes is also said to be well thought of by Manchester United and it remains to be seen if any players force exits in the winter window.

Matt Doherty (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee), Daniel Bentley (foot) and Rodrigo Gomes (groin) still remain sidelined.

Aston Villa vs Wolves: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 3-0 Wolves

Despite having less time to prepare, FourFourTwo believes Aston Villa will cruise to another win at Villa Park on Sunday.