How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton: Live streams, TV coverage, preview

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton as the two sides go head-to-head today in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton key information • Date: Sunday 30 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:05pm GMT / 9:05am ET • Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Nottingham Forest followed up on their impressive 3-0 win at Anfield with another victory of the same scoreline as they beat Malmö on Thursday.

Sean Dyche's side are currently unbeaten across November and have just one more game to play this month in order to keep up their current hot streak.

Brighton are another bidding to continue their recent form, with the Seagulls also yet to lose a game in all competitions this month.

Last weekend's win at home to Brentford followed a draw with Crystal Palace and a 3-0 home success over Leeds.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton in the UK

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton in the US

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton through Stan Sport.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Nottingham Forest vs Brighton is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton: Preview

The Tricky Trees continued their upwards trajectory in midweek with another win in Europe, brushing aside Swedish side Malmo.

Goals from Ryan Yates, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Nikola Milenkovic ensured a comfortable victory in a repeat fixture of the 1979 European Cup final.

Having now recorded three successive wins for the first time since the turn of the year, Dyche is making quite the impression in Nottinghamshire, as Forest continue to climb back up the table.

Forward Chris Wood remains sidelined through injury, with Kalimuendo leading the line is his absence.

Key midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White also missed out, and Forest are still waiting to hear whether he will return for Sunday's clash at Brighton.

“We’re hopeful it will settle down pretty quickly but we are waiting on further news. So far, it is nothing too serious," said Dyche when asked about the former Wolves man.

Brighton followed up on their 0-0 draw with Palace by brushing aside Brentford 2-1 last weekend in the Premier League.

Fabian Hurzeler's side are currently 6th in the table and are only four points behind 2nd-placed Chelsea after 12 games so far.

The Seagulls are once again quietly going about their business as they aim for a return to European competitions this season.

They will, however, be without James Milner (unknown) and Karou Mitoma (foot), with Hurzeler confident both will be back before the Christmas period.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 3-3 Brighton

We can't separate these two sides given their respective form across November, so FourFourTwo are predicting a six-goal thriller and a point a piece.