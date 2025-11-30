Is West Ham vs Liverpool on TV? Live stream details, match preview and team news

Watch West Ham vs Liverpool as the Hammers look to inflict even more pressure on Arne Slot. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

West Ham vs Liverpool key information • Date: Sunday 30 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:05pm GMT / 9:05am ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

West Ham United are bidding to make it four games unbeaten as they host Liverpool this weekend.

The Hammers have recorded 7 points from their last three games in the Premier League and drew 2-2 at Bournemouth last weekend.

Liverpool have now lost 9 of their last 12 outings in all competitions and come into this game off the back of Tuesday's 4-1 defeat at home to PSV.

Pressure is mounting on manager Arne Slot, with some reports suggesting he now has just two games to save his job.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch West Ham vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool in the UK

West Ham vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch West Ham vs Liverpool in the US

West Ham vs Liverpool is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock The NBC-owned streaming platform carries half the Premier League fixtures each week, with plans starting from $10.99 a month.

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Watch West Ham vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was £8.69 now £2.29 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

See also ► Premier League TV guide

West Ham vs Liverpool: Preview

West Ham looked to have finally found a hint of consistency under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Unable to yield a win in his first four games in charge, the former Forest boss is now unbeaten in his last three outings and will hope for that record to continue today against Liverpool.

There will have been an inch of disappointment as his Hammers side squandered a two-goal lead away at Bournemouth last weekend, with Callum Wilson notching a first-half brace.

But goals from Evanilson and Enes Unal meant a share of the spoils, with all eyes now fixated on Liverpool's arrival in the capital.

Slot felt the heat as his side made it back-to-back home defeats in as many days on Tuesday.

Losing 3-0 to Forest was followed up with a 4-1 hammering via the hands of fellow countryman Peter Bosz and his PSV Eindhoven side.

Without Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alisson at present, Slot is hopeful to have the trio all available for the clash with the Hammers.

Mohamed Salah will soon jet off for the Arab Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations, so the attacking burden on Alexander Isak is likely to intensify.

The former Newcastle United man has just one goal so far since his summer move from the north-east, as pressure continues to grow on him to deliver.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

West Ham vs Liverpool: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

With West Ham unbeaten in three, we have a feeling it could get really sour on Sunday for Slot's men, who look a shadow of their former selves.