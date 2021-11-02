Quiz! Can you name Antonio Conte's most-played line-ups from his last three title wins?

12 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! How many of the 144 clubs to appear in the Champions League group stage can you name?

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

He's one of the undisputed superstars of management - and he's coming back to the English game.

Antonio Conte has won trophies in Italy and in England, playing his famed three-at-the-back formation and winning plaudits a-plenty. Tottenham fans certainly hope he can bring his much-lauded methods to a club who haven't won a title in 60 years.

At Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, after all, Conte was coming into teams that had previously underperformed. Will he do the same at Spurs?

Time will tell - for now, let's look back at his former title winners...

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?