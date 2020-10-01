Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal in the League Cup in 2019?

Five minutes on the clock, 27 players to guess - that's 11 per team, two substitutes from Liverpool and three from Arsenal.

Can you believe that it was only last year that Arsenal and Liverpool fought out a 10-goal thriller in the League Cup?

Typically for this fixture, both sides completely forgot to defend for the evening. There was individual brilliance, mistakes at the back and what looked like two sides almost playing out a training drill rather than a competitive match.

Plenty has changed since then. Liverpool are now the champions of England (and the world), with some of those players from that night having left or stepped up to a more senior level. At Arsenal, the Mikel Arteta revolution is well under way.

So do you remember which players took part in that bizarre 5-5 draw that Liverpool eventually triumphed on penalties?

