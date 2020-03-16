Quiz! Can you name every club in the National League?

Six minutes on the clock, 24 clubs to guess - and we've used their current standings in the table, just in case that helps. It doesn't? Oh well.

In years to come, this weekend just been will become a trivia question in pubs across the land.

Coronavirus might be wreaking havoc with the Premier League, but it's yet to completely filter down to the non-league.

With no football whatsoever, the National League became the top tier of English football, before it inevitably follows the Premier League and EFL, of course, in suspending until further notice.

Today, we want you to name all the clubs in England's top tier - and no, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are nowhere in sight.

