Footballers who turned down big clubs

Football fans expect loyalty from their team's players but, in the same situation, what would they do?

Players are sometimes supporters of the club in question. More often that not, however, they are there due to circumstance. It is a job.

Most people would be tempted to change their job for improved conditions or a better place of work.

Sometimes, though, the emotional ties to a football team are strong. Here, a look at some of the players who famously turned down big clubs, be it to stay where they were or to move elsewhere...

32. Marcos Senna

Marcos Senna spent his entire European career at Villarreal between 2002 and 2013 after moving from Brazilian side Sao Caetano, but the midfielder was close to joining Manchester United in 2006.

Senna later revealed that he was tempted by the prospect of playing for United, but ended up staying because his wife was pregnant and they were happy in Spain. At the time, Villarreal had also just played in a Champions League semi-final. The Yellow Submarine didn't hit those heights again in the following years, but Senna did pick up a European Championship winners' medal with Spain in 2008.

31. Julen Guerrero

Julen Guerrero was the golden boy of Spanish football for much of the 1990s, a symbol at Athletic Club and a heart-throb in the eyes of many female fans.

The attacking midfielder was wanted by a number of Europe's elite clubs, too, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico and Lazio. But he turned them all down and signed a "deal for life" at Athletic instead. By the end of his career, though, he was merely a fringe player at San Mames.

30. Steve Bull

After leaving West Brom for Wolves early in his career, Steve Bull remained loyal to the Molineux outfit for the rest of his playing days.

That is even more remarkable given that Wolves were outside the top division for much of his time at the club. Bull later revealed he rejected offers from Torino ("I liked my English people, my English food"), Newcastle ("I didn't want the family disruption"), Coventry City ("I was earning more at Wolves") and Celtic ("I thought it would be too wet up there... it was always raining!")

29. Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva became the world's most expensive defender when he moved from AC Milan to Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of €42 million in 2012.

But the Brazilian later revealed he had turned down both Real Madrid and Barcelona. "Before going to Milan I had some personal contacts with Madrid," he said. "While at Milan, I had conversations with Barça but they did not firm up due to details. I asked for some important things, but they were not forthcoming. I saw quickly that it was not a good situation for me."

28. Filipe Luis

Best known for his two successful spells at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone, Filipe Luis also played briefly at Chelsea in between and returned to his native Brazil with Flamengo in 2019.

Ahead of that move, the left-back has revealed he turned down offers from Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, while he was also called by Lyon. And during his time at Atleti, he had been close to a mega move to Paris Saint-Germain, but ended up staying as the Rojiblancos did not have cover at left-back.

27. Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha made over 450 appearances for Crystal Palace across two spells and must be considered one of the best players in the history of the south London club.

Zaha left Palace to sign for Manchester United early in his career, but remained loyal for many years during his second spell at Selhurst Park. Despite interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham in signing him, the attacker stayed until 2023 and ultimately moved to Galatasaray. In doing so, the Ivory Coast attacker also rejected a move to Lazio and a number of top teams in France.

26. Iker Muniain

Iker Muniain made his Athletic Club debut as a 16-year-old and has gone on to play over 500 official games for the Basque outfit.

As a youth player, Muniain received an offer from Barcelona to join their academy. Later, he was wanted by both Tottenham and Liverpool, but opted to stay in Bilbao and has often spoken of his affection for Athletic.

25. Cristiano Lucarelli

Cristiano Lucarelli played his best football for hometown club Livorno and became a symbol of the working class and the left against Italy's far-right government led by Silvio Berlusconi.

As a player, he was different too. Lucarelli rejected lucrative offers from some of Serie A's biggest clubs, including Roma. He also turned down moves to Tottenham and Monaco during his time at Livorno.

24. Patrick Vieira

After bizarrely letting Claude Makelele leave in the summer of 2003 and then capitulating at the end of the following season without a defensive midfielder, Real Madrid turned their attentions to Patrick Vieira.

A move was all agreed after Arsenal's Invincible season, but the French international changed his mind at the last minute and stayed with the Gunners. "I didn't see any reason to leave, I don't know if it was lack of courage to go," he said. A year later, he joined Juventus.

23. Lucas Radebe

Lucas Radebe moved to Leeds United from Kaizer Cheifs in South Africa in 1994 and became a legend at Elland Road in over 250 appearances for the Whites.

In his prime, Radebe was imperious and his fantastic form brought attention from some of Europe's elite clubs. Manchester United, Lazio and Roma all made offers, but the South African stayed loyal to Leeds. "I had an opportunity to go to Manchester United and I turned it down," he said. "Lazio, Roma, I turned them down too. I had settled well at Leeds and they looked after me. I wanted to grow with the club as a person and a footballer."

22. Jose Daniel Valencia

Jose Daniel Valencia won the World Cup with Argentina in 1978 but never touched the trophy as he asked coach Cesar Luis Menotti if he could straight go home and see his mum. Menotti ordered a police escort and off he went.

The attacking midfielder played for Talleres de Cordoba and was just 22 years old at the time of Argentina's World Cup win. Described as "the best number 10" by Diego Maradona after he himself had been left out of the squad for 1978, Valencia rejected offers from River Plate and Boca Juniors – and even Real Madrid. "I didn't feel I had to go and play for Real Madrid," he said. "I was in love with the ball, not with money. I was never drawn in by dollars, nor by lights."

21. Pablo Zabaleta

Pablo Zabaleta spent nine seasons at Manchester City and won five major trophies with the Sky Blues – including two Premier League titles.

The former Argentina defender signed for City from Espanyol in 2008 and revealed he had rejected a move from Juventus, saying he only wanted to play in the "paradise" of the Premier League.

20. Diego Godin

Diego Godin was one of the world's best defenders for a few years at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone and the Uruguayan centre-back was a big reason for the club's success in that time.

At different points during his nine-season spell with the Rojiblancos, Godin was pursued by Manchester United, Juventus and Manchester City, but turned them all down. He eventually left Atleti to join Inter in 2019.

19. Darijo Srna

Darijo Srna spent 15 years at Shakhtar Donetsk between 2003 and 2018 and made over 500 appearances for the Ukrainian club.

The former Croatia captain was wanted by Barcelona after Dani Alves' exit in 2016 but signed a new deal instead. "I told the president that I would rather win the league with Shakhtar than the Champions League with Barça," he said.

18. Darren Anderton

Darren Anderton spent 12 years at Tottenham after leaving Portsmouth in 1992 and although the midfielder struggled with injuries, he is fondly remembered by Spurs fans.

Anderton made 358 appearances for Tottenham, scored 48 goals and set up many more. He was wanted by Manchester United in 1995 and revealed that Spurs chairman Sir Alan Sugar locked him in his mansion until he signed a new deal, but admitted he did not want to leave anyway. "Spurs fans had been good to me, I'd just had the best year of my career, and Euro 96 was coming," he said.

17. Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland was wanted by a number of Europe's top teams when he left Red Bull Salzburg and Manchester United appeared to be at the front of the line for the talented Norwegian.

Manager Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer had coached Haaland at Molde in Norway and that relationship looked to be key, but the prolific forward moved to Borussia Dortmund instead. "I chose Dortmund because my feeling was best here," he said. Three and a half years later, he moved to United's rivals Manchester City.

16. Philipp Lahm

Phillip Lahm worked with Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich and was often praised by the Catalan coach, who had wanted to sign him for Barcelona.

Barça were the best team in Europe back then and Lahm's friends urged him to make the move, but he was happy at Bayern Munich and ended up staying, winning a treble and later working with Pep as well. "There was a problem," he said. "It was me. And I thought about how happy I would be if I would win the Champions League with my home town club Bayern Munich over doing it with Barcelona. I rejected Barcelona."

15. Antonio Di Natale

Antonio Di Natale began his career at Empoli but went on to spend 12 years at Udinese between 2004 and 2016.

One of the best strikers in Italy in that period, Di Natale won 42 caps for the Azzurri and was wanted by both Roma and Juventus during his time at Udinese. But he and his family were happy in Udine and he decided to stay. He later said his only regret was not being part of Italy's squad at the 2006 World Cup.

14. Roy Keane

Roy Keane will always be associated with Manchester United after spending 12 years at Old Trafford between 1993 and 2005, but the former Republic of Ireland midfielder was close to joining Real Madrid towards the end of his career.

Madrid offered Keane an 18-month contract and Emilio Butragueño even called up the midfielder in an attempt to convince him, but the player decided against it at the last minute and wrote in his autobiography that he later regretted not moving out to Spain for a new challenge.

13. Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon spent 17 seasons at Juventus between 2001 and 2018 and later return for a second spell in 2019, before rejoining his first club Parma in 2021.

The Italian legend's only move abroad was to Paris Saint-Germain in 2018/19, but the goalkeeper was close to joining Barcelona in 2001, ultimately deciding to sign for Juve instead. Barça wanted him again before his move to Parma, but he did not want to sit on the bench and ended up rejecting the Blaugrana for a second time. Real Madrid were also interested in 2005, but only preliminary talks took place.

12. Jamie Vardy

After Leicester City's Premier League triumph in 2015/16, Arsenal triggered the £20 million release clause in Jamie Vardy's contract.

The striker was tempted by a move to the Gunners, but ultimately decided to remain loyal to the Foxes – even when the likes of N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez left the club. Vardy went on to win an FA Cup with Leicester as well and stayed loyal again when the Foxes were relegated to the Championship in 2023.

11. Xavi

Xavi is a Barcelona legend and a huge fan of the Catalan club, but the former midfielder has admitted that he considered leaving many times in his early years due to the pressure of living up to former team-mate Pep Guardiola.

In 2008, Xavi was close to leaving Barça for Bayern Munich but ended up staying – because of Guardiola. Pep had arrived as coach and insisted Xavi be the lynchpin in his new team. Together, they went on to make history. Xavi also revealed Sir Alex Ferguson's brother had got in touch about a possible move to Manchester United, but said he only wanted to stay at Camp Nou.

10. Pele

Pele won three World Cups with Brazil between 1958 and 1970 and the legendary forward played at a time when many of the finest footballers from South America stayed at home.

European football did not dominate then as it does now, but that did not stop some top teams from trying to sign Pele. Both AC Milan and Real Madrid made offers, with Los Blancos missing out on the forward on three separate occasions. "I never thought about leaving Brazil," Pele said. "I loved the rice and beans my mum made, I felt comfortable and happy in my country. My mum and dad lived a few metres away from our house, the temperature was always around 25 degrees and the beach was fantastic," he said. Fair enough.

9. Luigi Riva

One of Italy's great strikers and still the Azzurri's all-time top scorer, Luigi Riva spent his entire career at Cagliari after a brief spell at Legnano as a youngster.

Juventus tried to land Riva on several occasions. "Every time he played in the north of Italy I would ring him up,” former president Giampiero Boniperti said. But Riva remained loyal – even when Cagaliari were doing badly. “I would have earned triple," Riva said. "But Sardinia had made me a man. It was my land."

8. Paul Gascoigne

Paul Gascoigne is one of the most talented footballers England have ever had, but it is fair to say the former midfielder did not fulfil his enormous potential. Many believe that would have been different if he had joined Manchester United instead of Tottenham when he left Newcastle in 1988 – including Sir Alex Ferguson.

A move to Old Trafford had been close, but Gascoigne ultimately opted for Spurs instead and despite his brilliance for three seasons at White Hart Lane, he was never quite the same after his reckless tackle on Gary Charles in the 1991 FA Cup final.

7. Pavel Nedved

Pavel Nedved decided to retire in 2009 after he was not offered a new contract by Juventus, thereby ending a successful eight-year spell at the Turin club.

The Czech midfielder was wanted by rivals Inter and Jose Mourinho that summer, with the Portuguse promising him he would win the Champions League. “I was and am a Juventino, so I said no," Nedved said later. Inter did win the Champions League, completing a treble the following season. Meanwhile, Nedved never did get his hands on Europe's biggest club trophy, but became Juve's vice president in 2015.

6. Matt Le Tissier

Matt Le Tissier was one of the most talented players of his generation. Nicknamed "Le God" by Southampton fans, he scored over 200 goals for the Saints in 540 games and many of those were outrageous efforts.

Le Tissier came close to joining Tottenham in the early 1990s and was wanted later by both Chelsea and Liverpool, but chose to stay on the south coast – even though he could have earned much money elsewhere and probably a load more England caps as well.

5. Marek Hamsik

Marek Hamsik's former agent Mino Raiola suggested in 2012 that the playmaker should consider leaving Napoli. "A great sportsman needs to find new motivation, whether you are [Lionel] Messi, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic or Hamsik. Otherwise you’re a flat player," he said.

But Hamsik had other ideas. "I need to have more than just a paycheque and trophies; I need to feel something in my soul," he said. Wanted by Bayern Munich, Juventus and a number of top Premier League teams, the Slovakian stayed for 12 years at Napoli before moving to China, Sweden and then Turkey.

4. Steven Gerrard

It is hard to believe now that Steven Gerrard lifting the Champions League trophy in 2005 could have been the midfielder's last act as a Liverpool player. But it almost was.

Tempted by interest from Chelsea and Jose Mourinho, Gerrard handed in a transfer request. Later, he said he had hoped it would see Liverpool show their desire to keep him. Ultimately, he stayed, also rejecting Real Madrid on a couple of occasions. And although he never did win a Premier League title, he will always be adored at Anfield.

3. Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Del Piero is one of Juventus' most emblematic players and the former Italy forward stayed loyal to the Bianconeri even when the club was relegated to Serie B following the Calciopoli scandal.

While Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Patrick Viera, Fabio Cannavaro, Lilian Thuram, Gianluca Zambrotta and others all left, Del Piero stayed. "A true gentleman never leaves his lady," he said. Del Piero helped Juve return to Serie A and remained with the club until 2012, rejecting offers from Real Madrid and Manchester United. He finished his career with spells in Australia and India.

2. Alan Shearer

When Romelu Lukaku signed for Manchester United in 2017, the Belgian said: "Who would say no to the biggest team in the world?" In a quick reply, Alan Shearer wrote on Twitter. "I did. I turned down… Barcelona."

Shearer also rejected the chance to sign for United, of course, ultimately joining boyhood club Newcastle United from Blackburn Rovers in 1996 for a record £15 million. The former England striker has admitted he was set to join United, and had even chosen a house, but changed his mind after another chat with Magpies manager Kevin Keegan.

1. Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti spent his entire career at Roma and earned legend status at the Italian side, scoring an amazing 307 goals in 786 appearances.

In his prime, Totti was wanted by Real Madrid and admitted later he was "80 per cent" decided on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, where he was set to earn more money than everyone except Raul. But he ultimately rejected a huge offer from Los Blancos, remained loyal to Roma and received a hero's farewell when he retired in 2017.