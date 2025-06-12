Recommended reading

The Women's Euro 2025 squads confirmed so far

Women's Euro 2025 squads are slowly being revealed before the major tournament starts on 2 July

The England National Team listens to the hymns during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Group A3 match between Spain and England at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on June 3, 2025.
The Lionesses are the defending champions (Image credit: Getty Images)
Women's Euro 2025 squads are slowly being confirmed with the tournament just a few weeks away.

England are the defending champions but the likes of Spain, France and Germany threaten the Lionesses crown.

The tournament, starting on 2 July, is being held in Switzerland but which nations have confirmed their squads so far? Find out below

Women's Euro 2025 squads

Alexia Putellas applauds fans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Group A

Finland: TBC

Iceland: TBC

Norway: TBC

Switzerland: TBC

Group B

Belgium

  • GK: Femke Bastiaen (FC Utrecht)
  • GK: Nicky Evrard (PSV Eindhoven)
  • GK: Lisa Lichtfus (Le Havre)
  • DF: Janice Cayman (Leicester City)
  • DF: Laura Deloose (Anderlecht)
  • DF: Isabelle Iliano (Club YLA)
  • DF: Jill Janssens (Hoffenheim
  • DF: Sari Kees (Leicester City)
  • DF: Zenia Mertens (OH Leuven)
  • DF: Davina Philtjens (Sassuolo)
  • DF: Amber Tysiak (West Ham)
  • MF: Tine De Caigny (Anderlecht)
  • MF: Marie Detruyer (Inter Milan)
  • MF: Elena Dhont (Sassuolo)
  • MF: Kassandra Missipo (Sassuolo)
  • MF: Jarne Teulings (Feyenoord)
  • MF: Justine Vanhaevermaet (Everton)
  • MF: Sarah Wijnants (Anderlecht)
  • FW: Jassina Blom (Tenerife)
  • FW: Hannah Eurlings (OH Leuven)
  • FW: Mariam Toloba (Standard Liege)
  • FW: Ella Van Kerkhoven (Feyenoord)
  • FW: Tessa Wullaert (Inter)

Italy: TBC

Portugal: TBC

Spain

  • GK: Adriana Naclares (Athletic Club)
  • GK: Cata Coll (Barcelona)
  • GK: Esther Sullastres (Sevilla)
  • DF: Laia Aleixandri (unattached)
  • DF: Ona Battle (Barcelona)
  • DF: Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)
  • DF: Jana Fernandez (Barcelona)
  • DF: Maria Mendez (Real Madrid)
  • DF: Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City)
  • DF: Irene Paredes (Barcelona)
  • MF: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)
  • MF: Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona)
  • MF: Vicky Lopez (Barcelona)
  • MF: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
  • MF: Maite Zubieta (Athletic Bilbao)
  • FW: Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)
  • FW: Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid)
  • FW: Lucia Garcia (Monterrey)
  • FW: Esther Gonzalez (Gotham FC)
  • FW: Cristina Martin-Prieto (Benfica)
  • FW: Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)
  • FW: Claudia Pina (Barcelona)
  • FW: Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)

Klara Buhl celebrates

Germany are amongst the favourites this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Group C

Denmark: TBC

Germany

  • GK: Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC)
  • GK: Stina Johannes (Eintracht Frankfurt)
  • GK: Ena Mahmutovic (Bayern Munich)
  • DF: Giulia Gwinn (Bayern Munich)
  • DF: Kathrin Hendrich (Chicago Stars)
  • DF: Franziska Kett (Bayern Munich)
  • DF: Sophia Kleinherne (Eintracht Frankfurt)
  • DF: Rebecca Knaak (Manchester City)
  • DF: Sarai Linder (Wolfsburg)
  • DF: Janina Minge (Wolfsburg)
  • DF: Carlotta Wamser (Bayer LeverKusen)
  • MF: Sara Dabritz (Lyon),
  • MF: Linda Dallmann (Bayern Munich)
  • MF: Sydney Lohmann (Bayern Munich)
  • MF: Sjoeke Nusken (Chelsea)
  • MF: Elisa Senss (Eintracht Frankfurt)
  • FW: Jule Brand (Wolfsburg)
  • FW: Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich)
  • FW: Selina Cerci (Hoffenheim)
  • FW: Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt)
  • FW: Giovanna Hoffmann (RB Leipzig)
  • FW: Lea Schuller (Bayern Munich)
  • FW: Cora Zicai (Wolfsburg)

Poland: TBC

Sweden

  • GK: Tove Enblom (Valerenga)
  • GK: Jennifer Falk (BK Hacken)
  • GK: Emma Holmgren (Levante)
  • DF: Jonna Andersson (Linkoping)
  • DF: Nathalie Bjorn (Chelsea)
  • DF: Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern Munich)
  • DF: Smilla Holmberg (Hammarby)
  • DF: Amanda Ilestedt (unattached)
  • DF: Hanna Lunfkvist (San Diego Wave)
  • DF: Amanda Nilden (Tottenham)
  • DF: Linda Sembrant (Bayern Munich)
  • MF: Filippa Angeldahl (Real Madrid)
  • MF: Hanna Bennison (Juventus)
  • MF: Sofia Jakobsson (London City Lionesses)
  • MF: Madelen Janogy (Fiorentina)
  • MF: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)
  • MF: Julia Zigiotti Olme (Bayern Munich)
  • FW: Kosovare Asllani (London City Lionesses)
  • FW: Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal)
  • FW: Rebecka Blomqvist (Eintracht Frankfurt)
  • FW: Lina Hurtig (unattached)
  • FW: Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)
  • FW: Ellen Wangerheim (Hammarby)

Lionesses celebrate Jess Park's goal against Spain

England will be targeting another trophy this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Group D

England

  • GK: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)
  • GK: Khiara Keating (Manchester City)
  • GK: Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)
  • DF: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)
  • DF: Leah Williamson (Arsenal)
  • DF: Jess Carter (Gotham FC)
  • DF: Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)
  • DF: Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)
  • DF: Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit)
  • DF: Niamh Charles (Chelsea)
  • DF: Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)
  • MF: Ella Toone (Manchester United)
  • MF: Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)
  • MF: Keira Walsh (Chelsea)
  • MF: Grace Clinton (Manchester United)
  • MF: Jess Park (Manchester City)
  • FW: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)
  • FW: Lauren James (Chelsea)
  • FW: Chloe Kelly (Arsenal on loan from Manchester City)
  • FW: Beth Mead (Arsenal)
  • FW: Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal)
  • FW: Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
  • FW: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)

France

  • GK: Justine Lerond (Montpellier)
  • GK: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus)
  • GK: Constance Picaud (FC Fleury 91)
  • DF: Selma Bacha (Lyon)
  • DF: Lou Bogaert (Paris FC)
  • DF: Elisa De Almeida (Paris St-Germain)
  • DF: Maelle Lakrar (Real Madrid)
  • DF: Griedge Mbock (Paris St-Germain)
  • DF: Melween N'Dongala (Paris St-Germain)
  • DF: Thiniba Samoura (Paris St-Germain), Alice Sombath (Lyon)
  • MF: Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)
  • MF: Grace Geyoro (Paris St-Germain)
  • MF: Oriane Jean-Francois (Chelsea)
  • MF: Sakina Karchaoui (Paris St-Germain)
  • MF: Amel Majri (Lyon)
  • MF: Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)
  • FW: Delphine Cascarino (San Diego Wave)
  • FW: Kadiatou Diani (Lyon)
  • FW: Kelly Gago (Everton)
  • FW: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Lyon)
  • FW: Melvine Malard (Manchester United)
  • FW: Clara Mateo (Paris FC)

The Netherlands: TBC

Wales: TBC

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.