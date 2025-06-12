The Women's Euro 2025 squads confirmed so far
Women's Euro 2025 squads are slowly being revealed before the major tournament starts on 2 July
Women's Euro 2025 squads are slowly being confirmed with the tournament just a few weeks away.
England are the defending champions but the likes of Spain, France and Germany threaten the Lionesses crown.
The tournament, starting on 2 July, is being held in Switzerland but which nations have confirmed their squads so far? Find out below
Women's Euro 2025 squads
Group A
Finland: TBC
Iceland: TBC
Norway: TBC
Switzerland: TBC
Group B
- GK: Femke Bastiaen (FC Utrecht)
- GK: Nicky Evrard (PSV Eindhoven)
- GK: Lisa Lichtfus (Le Havre)
- DF: Janice Cayman (Leicester City)
- DF: Laura Deloose (Anderlecht)
- DF: Isabelle Iliano (Club YLA)
- DF: Jill Janssens (Hoffenheim
- DF: Sari Kees (Leicester City)
- DF: Zenia Mertens (OH Leuven)
- DF: Davina Philtjens (Sassuolo)
- DF: Amber Tysiak (West Ham)
- MF: Tine De Caigny (Anderlecht)
- MF: Marie Detruyer (Inter Milan)
- MF: Elena Dhont (Sassuolo)
- MF: Kassandra Missipo (Sassuolo)
- MF: Jarne Teulings (Feyenoord)
- MF: Justine Vanhaevermaet (Everton)
- MF: Sarah Wijnants (Anderlecht)
- FW: Jassina Blom (Tenerife)
- FW: Hannah Eurlings (OH Leuven)
- FW: Mariam Toloba (Standard Liege)
- FW: Ella Van Kerkhoven (Feyenoord)
- FW: Tessa Wullaert (Inter)
Italy: TBC
Portugal: TBC
- GK: Adriana Naclares (Athletic Club)
- GK: Cata Coll (Barcelona)
- GK: Esther Sullastres (Sevilla)
- DF: Laia Aleixandri (unattached)
- DF: Ona Battle (Barcelona)
- DF: Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)
- DF: Jana Fernandez (Barcelona)
- DF: Maria Mendez (Real Madrid)
- DF: Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City)
- DF: Irene Paredes (Barcelona)
- MF: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)
- MF: Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona)
- MF: Vicky Lopez (Barcelona)
- MF: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
- MF: Maite Zubieta (Athletic Bilbao)
- FW: Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)
- FW: Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid)
- FW: Lucia Garcia (Monterrey)
- FW: Esther Gonzalez (Gotham FC)
- FW: Cristina Martin-Prieto (Benfica)
- FW: Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)
- FW: Claudia Pina (Barcelona)
- FW: Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)
Group C
Denmark: TBC
- GK: Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC)
- GK: Stina Johannes (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- GK: Ena Mahmutovic (Bayern Munich)
- DF: Giulia Gwinn (Bayern Munich)
- DF: Kathrin Hendrich (Chicago Stars)
- DF: Franziska Kett (Bayern Munich)
- DF: Sophia Kleinherne (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- DF: Rebecca Knaak (Manchester City)
- DF: Sarai Linder (Wolfsburg)
- DF: Janina Minge (Wolfsburg)
- DF: Carlotta Wamser (Bayer LeverKusen)
- MF: Sara Dabritz (Lyon),
- MF: Linda Dallmann (Bayern Munich)
- MF: Sydney Lohmann (Bayern Munich)
- MF: Sjoeke Nusken (Chelsea)
- MF: Elisa Senss (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- FW: Jule Brand (Wolfsburg)
- FW: Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich)
- FW: Selina Cerci (Hoffenheim)
- FW: Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- FW: Giovanna Hoffmann (RB Leipzig)
- FW: Lea Schuller (Bayern Munich)
- FW: Cora Zicai (Wolfsburg)
Poland: TBC
- GK: Tove Enblom (Valerenga)
- GK: Jennifer Falk (BK Hacken)
- GK: Emma Holmgren (Levante)
- DF: Jonna Andersson (Linkoping)
- DF: Nathalie Bjorn (Chelsea)
- DF: Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern Munich)
- DF: Smilla Holmberg (Hammarby)
- DF: Amanda Ilestedt (unattached)
- DF: Hanna Lunfkvist (San Diego Wave)
- DF: Amanda Nilden (Tottenham)
- DF: Linda Sembrant (Bayern Munich)
- MF: Filippa Angeldahl (Real Madrid)
- MF: Hanna Bennison (Juventus)
- MF: Sofia Jakobsson (London City Lionesses)
- MF: Madelen Janogy (Fiorentina)
- MF: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)
- MF: Julia Zigiotti Olme (Bayern Munich)
- FW: Kosovare Asllani (London City Lionesses)
- FW: Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal)
- FW: Rebecka Blomqvist (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- FW: Lina Hurtig (unattached)
- FW: Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)
- FW: Ellen Wangerheim (Hammarby)
Group D
- GK: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)
- GK: Khiara Keating (Manchester City)
- GK: Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)
- DF: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)
- DF: Leah Williamson (Arsenal)
- DF: Jess Carter (Gotham FC)
- DF: Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)
- DF: Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)
- DF: Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit)
- DF: Niamh Charles (Chelsea)
- DF: Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)
- MF: Ella Toone (Manchester United)
- MF: Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)
- MF: Keira Walsh (Chelsea)
- MF: Grace Clinton (Manchester United)
- MF: Jess Park (Manchester City)
- FW: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)
- FW: Lauren James (Chelsea)
- FW: Chloe Kelly (Arsenal on loan from Manchester City)
- FW: Beth Mead (Arsenal)
- FW: Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal)
- FW: Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
- FW: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)
- GK: Justine Lerond (Montpellier)
- GK: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus)
- GK: Constance Picaud (FC Fleury 91)
- DF: Selma Bacha (Lyon)
- DF: Lou Bogaert (Paris FC)
- DF: Elisa De Almeida (Paris St-Germain)
- DF: Maelle Lakrar (Real Madrid)
- DF: Griedge Mbock (Paris St-Germain)
- DF: Melween N'Dongala (Paris St-Germain)
- DF: Thiniba Samoura (Paris St-Germain), Alice Sombath (Lyon)
- MF: Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)
- MF: Grace Geyoro (Paris St-Germain)
- MF: Oriane Jean-Francois (Chelsea)
- MF: Sakina Karchaoui (Paris St-Germain)
- MF: Amel Majri (Lyon)
- MF: Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)
- FW: Delphine Cascarino (San Diego Wave)
- FW: Kadiatou Diani (Lyon)
- FW: Kelly Gago (Everton)
- FW: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Lyon)
- FW: Melvine Malard (Manchester United)
- FW: Clara Mateo (Paris FC)
The Netherlands: TBC
Wales: TBC
