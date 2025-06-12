The Women's Euro 2025 squads confirmed so far

The Lionesses are the defending champions

Women's Euro 2025 squads are slowly being confirmed with the tournament just a few weeks away.

England are the defending champions but the likes of Spain, France and Germany threaten the Lionesses crown.

The tournament, starting on 2 July, is being held in Switzerland but which nations have confirmed their squads so far? Find out below

Women's Euro 2025 squads

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Group A

Finland: TBC

Iceland: TBC

Norway: TBC

Switzerland: TBC

Group B

Belgium

GK: Femke Bastiaen (FC Utrecht)

GK: Nicky Evrard (PSV Eindhoven)

GK: Lisa Lichtfus (Le Havre)

DF: Janice Cayman (Leicester City)

DF: Laura Deloose (Anderlecht)

DF: Isabelle Iliano (Club YLA)

DF: Jill Janssens (Hoffenheim

DF: Sari Kees (Leicester City)

DF: Zenia Mertens (OH Leuven)

DF: Davina Philtjens (Sassuolo)

DF: Amber Tysiak (West Ham)

MF: Tine De Caigny (Anderlecht)

MF: Marie Detruyer (Inter Milan)

MF: Elena Dhont (Sassuolo)

MF: Kassandra Missipo (Sassuolo)

MF: Jarne Teulings (Feyenoord)

MF: Justine Vanhaevermaet (Everton)

MF: Sarah Wijnants (Anderlecht)

FW: Jassina Blom (Tenerife)

FW: Hannah Eurlings (OH Leuven)

FW: Mariam Toloba (Standard Liege)

FW: Ella Van Kerkhoven (Feyenoord)

FW: Tessa Wullaert (Inter)

Italy: TBC

Portugal: TBC

Spain

GK: Adriana Naclares (Athletic Club)

GK: Cata Coll (Barcelona)

GK: Esther Sullastres (Sevilla)

DF: Laia Aleixandri (unattached)

DF: Ona Battle (Barcelona)

DF: Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)

DF: Jana Fernandez (Barcelona)

DF: Maria Mendez (Real Madrid)

DF: Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City)

DF: Irene Paredes (Barcelona)

MF: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

MF: Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona)

MF: Vicky Lopez (Barcelona)

MF: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

MF: Maite Zubieta (Athletic Bilbao)

FW: Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

FW: Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid)

FW: Lucia Garcia (Monterrey)

FW: Esther Gonzalez (Gotham FC)

FW: Cristina Martin-Prieto (Benfica)

FW: Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

FW: Claudia Pina (Barcelona)

FW: Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)

Germany are amongst the favourites this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Group C

Denmark: TBC

Germany

GK: Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC)

GK: Stina Johannes (Eintracht Frankfurt)

GK: Ena Mahmutovic (Bayern Munich)

DF: Giulia Gwinn (Bayern Munich)

DF: Kathrin Hendrich (Chicago Stars)

DF: Franziska Kett (Bayern Munich)

DF: Sophia Kleinherne (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Rebecca Knaak (Manchester City)

DF: Sarai Linder (Wolfsburg)

DF: Janina Minge (Wolfsburg)

DF: Carlotta Wamser (Bayer LeverKusen)

MF: Sara Dabritz (Lyon),

MF: Linda Dallmann (Bayern Munich)

MF: Sydney Lohmann (Bayern Munich)

MF: Sjoeke Nusken (Chelsea)

MF: Elisa Senss (Eintracht Frankfurt)

FW: Jule Brand (Wolfsburg)

FW: Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich)

FW: Selina Cerci (Hoffenheim)

FW: Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt)

FW: Giovanna Hoffmann (RB Leipzig)

FW: Lea Schuller (Bayern Munich)

FW: Cora Zicai (Wolfsburg)

Poland: TBC

Sweden

GK: Tove Enblom (Valerenga)

GK: Jennifer Falk (BK Hacken)

GK: Emma Holmgren (Levante)

DF: Jonna Andersson (Linkoping)

DF: Nathalie Bjorn (Chelsea)

DF: Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern Munich)

DF: Smilla Holmberg (Hammarby)

DF: Amanda Ilestedt (unattached)

DF: Hanna Lunfkvist (San Diego Wave)

DF: Amanda Nilden (Tottenham)

DF: Linda Sembrant (Bayern Munich)

MF: Filippa Angeldahl (Real Madrid)

MF: Hanna Bennison (Juventus)

MF: Sofia Jakobsson (London City Lionesses)

MF: Madelen Janogy (Fiorentina)

MF: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)

MF: Julia Zigiotti Olme (Bayern Munich)

FW: Kosovare Asllani (London City Lionesses)

FW: Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal)

FW: Rebecka Blomqvist (Eintracht Frankfurt)

FW: Lina Hurtig (unattached)

FW: Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

FW: Ellen Wangerheim (Hammarby)

England will be targeting another trophy this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Group D

England

GK: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

GK: Khiara Keating (Manchester City)

GK: Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

DF: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)

DF: Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

DF: Jess Carter (Gotham FC)

DF: Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

DF: Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

DF: Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit)

DF: Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

DF: Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)

MF: Ella Toone (Manchester United)

MF: Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

MF: Keira Walsh (Chelsea)

MF: Grace Clinton (Manchester United)

MF: Jess Park (Manchester City)

FW: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

FW: Lauren James (Chelsea)

FW: Chloe Kelly (Arsenal on loan from Manchester City)

FW: Beth Mead (Arsenal)

FW: Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal)

FW: Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

FW: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)

France

GK: Justine Lerond (Montpellier)

GK: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus)

GK: Constance Picaud (FC Fleury 91)

DF: Selma Bacha (Lyon)

DF: Lou Bogaert (Paris FC)

DF: Elisa De Almeida (Paris St-Germain)

DF: Maelle Lakrar (Real Madrid)

DF: Griedge Mbock (Paris St-Germain)

DF: Melween N'Dongala (Paris St-Germain)

DF: Thiniba Samoura (Paris St-Germain), Alice Sombath (Lyon)

MF: Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)

MF: Grace Geyoro (Paris St-Germain)

MF: Oriane Jean-Francois (Chelsea)

MF: Sakina Karchaoui (Paris St-Germain)

MF: Amel Majri (Lyon)

MF: Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)

FW: Delphine Cascarino (San Diego Wave)

FW: Kadiatou Diani (Lyon)

FW: Kelly Gago (Everton)

FW: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Lyon)

FW: Melvine Malard (Manchester United)

FW: Clara Mateo (Paris FC)

The Netherlands: TBC

Wales: TBC