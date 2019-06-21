FourFourTwo Podcast, Episode #9: The Comic Strip presents...

Subscribe on Spotify here now, on Acast here or on iTunes here

FFT Editor In Chief James Brown is joined by features writer Chris Flanagan and one of the most respected football writers and authors in the country, Patrick Barclay.

The topics of conversation include the cartoon sportsmen of childhood, what’s next for Frank Lampard and the latest VAR controversies.

We speak to Paddy about his long and distinguished career as a football writer, the managers he’s written about and what it was like to watch Diego Maradona play at Napoli.

Plus, in a FourFourTwo podcast first, James manages to make the first reference to Leeds Utd in under five minutes.

