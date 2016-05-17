The FourFourTwo Stats Zone Awards 2015/16

Football's a game of opinions, and so are awards ceremonies. But here at FourFourTwo, we like to base our opinions on facts.

It's why we love our award-winning Stats Zone app, the facts machine in your pocket, and why we're using it for the fourth season running – with a little help from our friends at Opta – to bring you our honouring of the season's finest performers.

Last year's big winners included the likes of Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Everton full-back Leighton Baines, but this year's edition brings a wave of change befitting of a particularly bonkers Premier League campaign in which the reigning champions scraped mid-table and the new ones left jaws a-gaping from the opening day.

There's gongs for the best goalkeeper, centre-back, full-back, central midfielder, attacking midfielder and striker of 2015/16, plus our tribute to the best young player and overall star of the season.

FFT's panel also selected their best Premier League XI of the season and the most notable matches from it – featuring those with the most and fewest successful passes, dribbles, fouls and more.

The awards...

–––––––––––––––––––––––

