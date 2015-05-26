FFT announce Stats Zone Awards 2014/15

The awards were decided by a panel of FourFourTwo writers and Opta analysts, who used facts provided in the award-winning Stats Zone app to back up their decisions. Categories covered the Premier League's best goalkeeper, centre-back, full-back, central midfielder, attacking midfielder and striker from the 2014/15 campaign (which you can find by clicking the links below).

There were also individual awards for the top flight's best overall and young players, won by Liverpool duo Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling respectively last season.

The panel also selected their Premier League XI of the campaign and the most noteworthy games – including those with the most passes, shots and fouls.

Look out for a Stats Zone European Team of the Year later in the week, meanwhile, and discover who was the most average player in the Premier League during the 2014/15 campaign.

GET STATS ZONE

The awards...

Stats Zone Premier League Goalkeeper of the Year 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Full-Back of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Centre-Back of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Central Midfielder of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Attacking Midfielder of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Striker of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Player of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Young Player of 2014/15

Stats Zone Premier League Team of the Year

Stats Zone Premier League Games of the Year