FourFourTwo's 10 best European Cup goals – before it was rebranded

You remember way back when all of this was just bare fields? And Eusebio romped through midfields with nary a backwards glance? And George Best was the best, and Johan Cruyff was electric and only the CHAMPIONS were eligible to participate in the European Cup? Well, even if you don't, sit back and enjoy the best European Cup goals of yesteryear.

If you think we've missed one, it's probably here.

10. Pierino Prati, MILAN 4-1 Ajax, 1968/69

A smashed drive from the edge of the area sealed this final against the Dutchmen, with Prati's second goal the pick of the quartet. His looping header had given the Italian outfit the lead and 'the Pest', as the Milan forward was known, then went on to complete the hat-trick by also notching in the 75th minute.

Skip to 4:58 to see it

9. Francisco Serena, REAL MADRID 2-1 Partizan Belgrade, 1965/66

A crackerjack volley from 25 yards helped seal Real Madrid's sixth European Cup success at the Heysel Stadium in Brussels. Picking the ball up on the bounce with just 14 minutes remaining, Serena advanced before lashing a shot past Partizan legend Milutin Soskic in goal. A great way to seal the final of 1966.

Skip to 2:13 to watch it

8. Gunter Netzer, BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH 7-1 Inter, 1971/72

The German's free-kick was the outstanding goal in this rout of the Milanese side. Unfortunately it counted for nothing as the match had to be replayed after a can struck one of the Italian players.

Skip to 0:44 to see it

7. Giacinto Facchetti, INTER 3-0 Liverpool, 1964/65

The Italian full-back strides forward to finish off a flowing move through Liverpool's midfield. Facchetti, a key figure of the 1965 cup-winning 'Grande Inter', would become president of the Milan-based club.

Skip to 52:28 to watch it

6. Terry McDermott, LIVERPOOL 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach, 1976/77

Liverpool's central midfielder drives into the box, collecting a Steve Heighway through-ball, and lifts the ball over the advancing Wolfgang Kneib to score the first goal of the '77 final. The Reds went on to secure their first European Cup win through further scores from Phil Neal and Tommy Smith.

Skip to 0:12 to see it

5. Darko Pancev, Bayern Munich 1-2 RED STAR, 1990/91

A lightning counter-attack by the visiting Serbian club saw them register by running the length of the field in just three passes. Darko Pancev scored but a key pass in the build-up from Red Star's outstanding Robert Prosinecki (later of Portsmouth) was the highlight as Bayern were swept aside in the '91 semi-finals.

4. Alfredo Di Stefano, REAL MADRID 4-3 Stade de Reims, 1955/56

The great Argentine-Spanish attacker Alfredo Di Stefano scored the third goal in the first pan-European Cup, as Madrid won the inaugural competition 4-3 against French side Stade de Reims. This surge through the middle of the pitch started Madrid's comeback from 2-0 down as they took the first European major honour.

Skip to 0:45 to watch it

3. Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck, BAYERN MUNICH 1-1 Atletico Madrid, 1973/74

Arriving unmarked at the back post, Schwarzenbeck's late goal may not be the most pleasurable aesthetically, but its importance should also be factored in. It kept the Germans in the final and was scored a mere 20 seconds before the end of extra-time. A 4-0 win in the replay saw Bayern begin a three-year domination of the competition.

Skip to 0:20 to watch it

2. Rabah Madjer, Bayern Munich 1-2 PORTO, 1986/87

The Champions League’s cheekiest goal. No wonder the Algerian was nicknamed ‘Magic’ after this improvised backheel drew Porto level in the ’87 final. Three minutes later, they scored the winner.

1. Ruud Gullit, Steaua Bucharest 0-4 MILAN, 1988/89

As Milan press and pass the life out of Steaua in the ’89 final at Barcelona's Camp Nou, the dreadlocked Dutchman kills Roberto Donadoni’s left-wing cross with his first touch and rifles a rising volley into the onion bag with his second.



Skip to 3:15 to see it

