FourFourTwo's best Champions League goals of all time
Celebrating the best strikes from the last 60 years...
Hurrah, the Champions League is almost upon us again! And to celebrate the new campaign and the 60th anniversary of the European Cup, the October 2015 issue of FourFourTwo looks back at the best and worst moments as Europe's elite competition reaches its diamond anniversary.
Here we'll chart the best goals over that period, from the best 20 goals of all time to the best 10 from the European Cup era and the best 10 from finals, plus the best headers, volleys and individual goals.
IN THE MAG
Check them all out below:
- The 20 best Champions League and European Cup goals
- The 10 best goals from finals
- The 10 best goals before the rebrand
- The 5 best solo goals
- The 5 best free-kicks
- The 5 best volleys
- The 5 best headers
Great Goals Retold
As well as our round-ups of the best goals, we also hear from some of the players who scored them:
- GREAT GOALS RETOLD Zidane - Real Madrid vs Leverkusen
- GREAT GOALS RETOLD Ricken - Dortmund vs Juventus
- GREAT GOALS RETOLD Bressan - Fiorentina vs Barcelona
- GREAT GOALS RETOLD Claudio Lopez - Valencia vs PSV
- GREAT GOALS RETOLD Mancini - Roma vs Lyon
- GREAT GOALS RETOLD Ravn - Brondby vs Bayern
- GREAT GOALS RETOLD Stelios - Olympiakos vs Porto
