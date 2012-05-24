The Mali striker seems to have lost his bearings, as Back of the Net's Paul Watson reports...



Suspicions have surfaced that former Tottenham and West Ham star FrÃÂ©dÃÂ©ric KanoutÃÂ© is unable to name the club he has just signed for, after the experienced striker gave a press conference consisting entirely of platitudes and generic statements.

KanoutÃÂ© has left Sevilla after seven years with the Spanish giants and reports suggest he has signed for Iranian side Mes Kerman FC Ã¢ÂÂ a claim the 35-year-old neither confirmed nor denied at todayÃ¢ÂÂs press conference.

Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm delighted to have signed for [Mes Kerman FC],Ã¢ÂÂ KanoutÃÂ© mumbled while being unveiled by Mes Kerman officials.

Ã¢ÂÂI am really very much looking forward to playingÃ¢ÂÂ¦ football for them [Mes Kerman FC]. In fact, of all the teams I have played football for, this is the football team I am most excited to be playing football for in the football league in which the team in question now competes.

Ã¢ÂÂMy mind was made up by the illustrious tradition that I assume this club has and the passionate support that I imagine they enjoy.Ã¢ÂÂ

The renowned hitman netted 128 times during his seven-year stay in Adalusia and would be expected to torment defences in IranÃ¢ÂÂs Pro League.



Alan Wright was surprised to be lining up alongside Kanoute and Lee Hendrie



Ã¢ÂÂSure, I am hoping to make an impact,Ã¢ÂÂ KanoutÃÂ© nodded.

Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm confident that I will be able to [pause] get the ball into the [goal] on a fairly regular basis.Ã¢ÂÂ

As the press conference reached its conclusion, a journalist told KanoutÃÂ© that many people expected him to retire this summer after such a successful career.

Ã¢ÂÂYes, me too, that would have made more sense,Ã¢ÂÂ KanoutÃÂ© trailed off.

KanoutÃÂ© hasnÃ¢ÂÂt always been thorough in researching new clubs. He spent much of the 2000-2001 season at West Ham believing he was playing for Aston Villa and few will forget the famous footage of KanoutÃÂ© in his West Ham shirt being presented to the royal delegation ahead of VillaÃ¢ÂÂs FA Cup Final against Chelsea by a baffled Gareth Southgate.

