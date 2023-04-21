Fulham v Leeds United live stream, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Fulham v Leeds United live stream and match preview, Saturday April 22, 12.30pm BST

Fulham v Leeds United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Fulham v Leeds United live stream? We've got you covered. Fulham v Leeds United is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Leeds United are drifting towards the drop zone and desperately need to pick up points when they travel to a Fulham side hoping to have finally turned around its form.

The Cottagers were pushing for Europe not long ago, but a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats was a blow to that ambition, until last weekend’s 3-1 win at Everton restored vague hope of a late push.

Leeds are on a dreadful run, coming off back-to-back 5-1 and 6-1 defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool, and they sit just two points above the relegation zone.

This is the third meeting of the season between the sides; Fulham won both of the previous two, 3-2 at Elland Road in the league in October and 2-0 at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup fifth round in February.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Aleksandr Mitrovic is sitting out the fourth game of his eight-match suspension, while Neeskens Kebano and Layvin Kurzawa are injured for Fulham and on-loan Daniel James can’t face his parent club.

Leeds are without Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas and Patrick Bamford is a doubt with a calf problem.

Form

Fulham: WLLLL

Leeds: LLWLW

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Fulham v Leeds United.

Stadium

Fulham v Leeds United will be played at Craven Cottage in London.

Kick-off and channel

Fulham v Leeds United is on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate (opens in new tab) in the UK. Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.