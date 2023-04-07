Fulham v West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Fulham v West Ham live stream and match preview, Saturday April 8, 3.00pm BST

Looking for a Fulham v West Ham live stream? We've got you covered. Fulham v West Ham isn't been shown on TV in the UK. In the UK from abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

West Ham’s battle to retain their Premier League status continues with a trip to a Fulham side at risk of surrendering any hope of qualifying for Europe.

The Cottagers have enjoyed a strong season, but a four-match winless league run, including defeats in the last three, has left them in 10th place and seven points outside the top six.

West Ham showed encouraging signs by picking up four points against Aston Villa and Southampton, but a 5-1 home defeat to Newcastle in midweek was a confidence-smasher and leaves them teetering above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

David Moyes’ side won the first meeting of the season between the sides, though, a 3-1 victory in London in October.

Kick-off is at 3.000pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Layvin Kurzawa and Neeskens Kebano are on Fulham’s injury list, while Gianluca Scamacca is West Ham’s only absence with a knee problem.

Form

Fulham: LLLLW

West Ham: LWWDW

Referee

Jarred Gillett is the referee for Fulham v West Ham.

Stadium

Fulham v West Ham will be played at Craven Cottage in London.

Kick-off and channel

Fulham v West Ham isn't being televised in the UK. It kicks off at 3.00pm BST.

