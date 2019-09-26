Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli reveals surprise at how Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped him settle in

Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli has revealed that fellow Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang immediately helped him by speaking Portuguese.

The 18-year-old forward is a summer signing from Brazilian side Ituano, and scored his first goals for the north London club in their 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

The striker headed in the opening goal of the game from a Calum Chambers cross, before scoring a wonderful curled effort with the last kick of the game.

Martinelli, who joined the Gunners for £6m, has revealed how Arsenal’s record signing helped him get accustomed to life in London when he first arrived this summer.

The teenager told Brazilian news outlet Globo Esporte: “I arrived for lunch on the first day. I’m eating there, Aubameyang arrives and sits next to me, speaking Portuguese to me, ‘tudom ben?’ (‘all right?’), trying to communicate.

“You see, the guy [is] so good [and] humble. I was like, 'Man, Aubameyang, who I saw on the TV, came to talk to me!'

“He’s also a guy who gave me a lot of support at the club, trying to communicate with me. I have to thank everyone at the club, they’re very nice people.”

Martinelli also praised the support of fellow Brazilian David Luiz, who also joined Arsenal this summer following his deadline-day move from London rivals Chelsea.

“It was exceptional for me for David Luiz to come into the group, because he’s Brazilian and helps me in everything in communication with the fitness coach, or something I have to do.

“If I have questions, I ask him how he speaks. Sometimes I ask how he speaks so he doesn’t have to ask for me, so I can learn to and he helps me.”

