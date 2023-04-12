Gent vs West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Europa Conference League match

Gent vs West Ham live stream and match preview, Thursday 13 April, 5.45pm BST

Looking for a Gent vs West Ham live stream? We've got you covered.

West Ham (opens in new tab) are in the unusual position of competing for silverware in Europe while simultaneously battling against relegation from the Premier League.

David Moyes' men boosted their survival chances with a 1-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday, and they will now turn their attention back to the Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile Gent find themselves in the quarter-finals of this competition despite having won only four of their 10 matches to date.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST.

Team news

Gent will be unable to call upon the services of Darko Lemajic, Andrew Hjulsager and Sulayman Marreh.

West Ham's only absentee for this first leg of this quarter-final tie is Gianluca Scamacca, who remains out with a knee injury.

Form

Gent head into this game on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run in which they have won five times.

Despite the doom and gloom around the London Stadium, West Ham have won three of their last four outings in all competitions.

Stadium

Gent vs West Ham will be played at the Ghelamco Arena in Gent.

Kick-off and channel

Gent vs West Ham kick-off is at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 13 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Europa League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Europa League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

