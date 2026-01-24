How to watch West Ham vs Sunderland: Live streams, TV coverage, preview for lunchtime Premier League kick-off

Watch West Ham vs Sunderland in the Premier League today, with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.

West Ham vs Sunderland: key information • Date: Saturday 24 January 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:30pm GMT / 07:30am ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

West Ham United earned their first Premier League win since November at Spurs last weekend.

Callum Wilson's injury-time winner sparked pandemonium in the away end at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the Hammers looking to build on that 2-1 win.

Sunderland's hopes for European football continued with their own 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace, thanks to goals from Enzo Le Fee and Brian Brobbey.

The Black Cats are three points outside the top four and will hope for another big win in the capital on Saturday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch West Ham vs Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch West Ham vs Sunderland in the UK

West Ham vs Sunderland is this weekend's early kick-off in the Premier League and will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports. Coverage will start at 11:00 am (UK).

Watch West Ham vs Sunderland in the US

Across the pond in the United States, West Ham vs Sunderland will be shown on USA Network.

To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV.

How to watch West Ham vs Sunderland in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Sunderland on Stan Sport.

Watch West Ham vs Sunderland from anywhere

Out of the country when West Ham vs Sunderland is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

West Ham vs Sunderland: Preview

The Hammers are still inside the Premier League's bottom three, five points behind Nottingham Forest in 17th place.

Nuno Espirito Santo saw his side record a huge win at Spurs, and that could be the turning point needed to steer them towards safety.

It appeared as if striker Wilson was heading for the exit door until last weekend, but the experienced forward could be the catalyst needed in the dressing room.

West Ham's last meeting with Sunderland at the London Stadium, back in 2016, saw them win 1-0 thanks to a late winner from Winston Reid.

Sunderland are in fine form and have lost just one of their last seven Premier League games.

Another success at home, this time against the Eagles last weekend, means Regis Le Bris's side are still well in the race for a European place.

Having amassed 33 points from 22 games, they also won the reverse fixture back in August, with Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isodor all scoring in a 3-0 win.

Sunderland will hope to extend their unbeaten run in the capital, having also beaten Chelsea down south already this term.

West Ham vs Sunderland: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham 1-0 Sunderland

The Hammers are riding the crest of a wave after their win at Spurs and we think they'll narrowly beat Sunderland in this one.