How to watch West Ham vs Sunderland: Live streams, TV coverage, preview for lunchtime Premier League kick-off
West Ham and Sunderland lock horns in this weekend's early kick-off - here's how to watch the Premier League clash wherever you are in the world
Watch West Ham vs Sunderland in the Premier League today, with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.
• Date: Saturday 24 January 2025
• Kick-off time: 12:30pm GMT / 07:30am ET
• Venue: London Stadium, London
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
West Ham United earned their first Premier League win since November at Spurs last weekend.
Callum Wilson's injury-time winner sparked pandemonium in the away end at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the Hammers looking to build on that 2-1 win.
Sunderland's hopes for European football continued with their own 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace, thanks to goals from Enzo Le Fee and Brian Brobbey.
The Black Cats are three points outside the top four and will hope for another big win in the capital on Saturday.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch West Ham vs Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch West Ham vs Sunderland in the UK
West Ham vs Sunderland is this weekend's early kick-off in the Premier League and will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports. Coverage will start at 11:00 am (UK).
Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+
You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.
Watch West Ham vs Sunderland in the US
Across the pond in the United States, West Ham vs Sunderland will be shown on USA Network.
To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV.
How to watch West Ham vs Sunderland in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Sunderland on Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.
Watch West Ham vs Sunderland from anywhere
Out of the country when West Ham vs Sunderland is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
West Ham vs Sunderland: Preview
The Hammers are still inside the Premier League's bottom three, five points behind Nottingham Forest in 17th place.
Nuno Espirito Santo saw his side record a huge win at Spurs, and that could be the turning point needed to steer them towards safety.
It appeared as if striker Wilson was heading for the exit door until last weekend, but the experienced forward could be the catalyst needed in the dressing room.
West Ham's last meeting with Sunderland at the London Stadium, back in 2016, saw them win 1-0 thanks to a late winner from Winston Reid.
Sunderland are in fine form and have lost just one of their last seven Premier League games.
Another success at home, this time against the Eagles last weekend, means Regis Le Bris's side are still well in the race for a European place.
Having amassed 33 points from 22 games, they also won the reverse fixture back in August, with Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isodor all scoring in a 3-0 win.
Sunderland will hope to extend their unbeaten run in the capital, having also beaten Chelsea down south already this term.
West Ham vs Sunderland: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
West Ham 1-0 Sunderland
The Hammers are riding the crest of a wave after their win at Spurs and we think they'll narrowly beat Sunderland in this one.
