Glentoran's John McGuigan woefully skies last-minute penalty
The Glentoran forward was handed a golden opportunity to win the game – but his spot-kick didn't exactly go to plan
With the score 0-0 heading into stoppage time at The Oval on Saturday, Glentoran were awarded a penalty following some sloppy defending by visiting Coleraine.
Attacking midfielder McGuigan manfully stepped up to take the spot-kick – but slipped during his run-up and hacked a shot off the bar.
Incident and miss at 5:40
Coleraine players and fans celebrated like they'd just scored, as the result lifted them back to the top of the league. Glentoran remain fifth in the 12-team league, seven points off the leaders after eight games.
Oh, John.
