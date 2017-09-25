Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Roy Kortsmit makes stunning string of saves
The Eredivisie net-minder made not one, not two, not three but FOUR stops in a matter of seconds against ADO Den Haag
Kortsmit pulled off his heroics 54 minutes into Rotterdam's Eredivisie clash with Den Haag, who were leading courtesy of Nasser El Khayati's goal 10 minutes earlier.
First, Erik Falkenburg unleashed a low drive towards goal from point-blank range which the 25-year-old goalkeeper did well to parry, and then denied the same player's rebound.
He was only halfway through his work, though: next, Bjorn Johnsen's smashed attempt took a wicked deflection off Sherel Floranus, which Kortsmit kept out – arguably the best of his four saves. He then rose to bat away Johnsen's header on the follow-up.
Unfortunately for him, his team-mates couldn't get a goal to pull Sparta Rotterdam back into the contest, which ended 1-0.
