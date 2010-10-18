Good Day, Bad Day - Round 7

The best and worst of the weekend's Spanish football, in handy tapas-sized dishes...

GOOD DAY

Cristiano Ronaldo

It causes LLL immense mental and physical anguish to do so, but the blog must admit that the shiny-faced, stupid-haired Portuguese ponce put in a fairly decent performance against MÃÂ¡laga. Perhaps his best of the season. Ugh!

MarcaÃ¢ÂÂs luscious lust figure scored two goals and popped up with two assists for Gonzalo HiguaÃÂ­n, whose own brace in La Rosaleda might for once see his critics off his back.

MondayÃ¢ÂÂs edition of Marca is certainly over-stimulated after 10 goals scored against Deportivo and MÃÂ¡laga sees figures Ã¢ÂÂthat are not just those of the league leaders, but of a team that in less than two months have become a solid block that dominates every facet of the game.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂ¬300m spent to become a Ã¢ÂÂsolid blockÃ¢ÂÂ. Someone at the paperÃ¢ÂÂs editorial department will find a nice, empty desk by the end of the day.

Jesualdo Ferreira

The unsmiling MÃÂ¡laga manager gets a pat on the back not only for giving it a bit of a go against Real Madrid on Saturday night to help make it an enthralling encounter, but also for refusing to answer any questions from journalists from Marca because of the paperÃ¢ÂÂs stirring over the Ã¢ÂÂdonkeyÃ¢ÂÂ comments from JosÃÂ© Mourinho made in Portuguese paper RÃÂ©cord back in 2005.

In return the paper has grumbled amusingly about the notion of freedom of speech and in MondayÃ¢ÂÂs top 10 of the weekend, Marca lambasts zero-point FerreiraÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂabsurd postureÃ¢ÂÂ. Ã¢ÂÂIt seems that the Portuguese coach of MÃÂ¡laga wants to control what the media publishes.Ã¢ÂÂ

Quite right. After all, controlling the media is the job of MarcaÃ¢ÂÂs editors - editors who recently manipulated photographs to make it appear that Pep Guardiola was reluctant to shake the hand of JosÃÂ© Mourinho at a managerÃ¢ÂÂs meeting and stuck the subsequent story on their front cover.

Xavi HernÃÂ¡ndez

The BarÃÂ§a midfielder is still complaining that his tendons are giving him some gyp, but they did not prevent him from pushing PepÃ¢ÂÂs Dream Boys to a 2-1 win over Valencia with two wonderful assists for AndrÃÂ©s Iniesta and Carles Puyol.

However, that victory over the then league leaders was quickly overshadowed by what is set to be a fantastically vicious civil war between the current Barcelona board and the previous regime over the economic management of the club under the rule of former King of Catalunya, Joan Laporta - a civil war that will be covered in great, delicious detail in La Liga Loca.

CÃÂ©sar SÃÂ¡nchez

The 39-year-old Valencia keeper may have been on the wrong side of the 2-1 scoreline, but after some cracking saves in the Camp Nou, CÃÂ©sar is still the blogÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂplayer of the season so far based on a whim and with no real evidence to support itÃ¢ÂÂ.

Levante

After conceding 10 goals in their opening three games - all defeats - Levante have changed their keeper, got the back line defending a little deeper and have now gone four games without defeat - a run that has been topped off by a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Ã¢ÂÂIf we carry on like this, then weÃ¢ÂÂll definitely stay up,Ã¢ÂÂ claimed the scorer of SundayÃ¢ÂÂs opener, Asier del Horno.

Diego Costa

A match starting without Diego ForlÃÂ¡n and Kun AgÃÂ¼ero normally makes AtlÃÂ©tico fans a tad nervous. In recent seasons the Rojiblancos have struggled with Ã¢ÂÂthird striker syndromeÃ¢ÂÂ, the likes of Mista and Florent Sinama-Pongolle failing to fulfill the role in spectacular fashion.

However, upon returning to the CalderÃÂ³n Diego Costa has now scored in AtletiÃ¢ÂÂs last three league games - the third of these strikes coming in the 2-0 win over Getafe on Saturday evening.

Racing Santander

Although the Cantabrian side may be in 16th with just two wins and four goals, Racing have actually been playing some purty, purty football this season. The problem is that the striking duo of Markus Rosenberg and Ariel Nahuelpan have consistently had Ã¢ÂÂmares in front of goal.

However, the 1-0 win over AlmerÃÂ­a owed a lot to the impressive performance of opposition goalkeeper Diego Alves, not to mention the struggling front men producing more misses than that Chilean miner.

Sporting

A mind-popping performance from both the Sporting players and support blew Sevilla away on Sunday night in a 2-0 victory which produced a couple of sizzlers from GastÃÂ³n Sangoy and Diego Castro.

Espanyol

For a first away goal and a first away win against Mallorca, Espanyol should be applauded a little bit more enthusiastically. But it came via a theatrical box tumble from Luis GarcÃÂ­a - a tumble that the Espanyol striker then turned into a successfully converted penalty.

Espanyol are sixth, and LLL is not entirely sure how.

BAD DAY

Deportivo, Osasuna

In another brilliant insight, this blog predicted a 0-0 between these two teams and so it came to pass. However, it seems that the tie was perhaps not as dull as it was thinking, with only Osasuna keeper Ricardo preventing what would have been 1-0 goalfest for Deportivo.

Real Zaragoza

It may have been a defeat for Zaragoza, a club that it is still without a win this season, but LLL could just... just... just... see some signs of a recovery for the Aragonese outfit in the 2-1 loss at Athletic.

AlmerÃÂ­a

It seems that coach Juanma Lillo is set to spend the season just one bad result from the sack. So after the loss at Racing Santander, thatÃ¢ÂÂs where he is at the moment.

Ibai

The Athletic youngster came on for his debut against Zaragoza in the second half of the 2-1 win over Zaragoza - but the midfielder was taken off just three minutes later after falling awkwardly.

AdriÃÂ¡n Colunga

The Getafe forward is sort of supposed to be the replacement for Roberto Soldado this season. And although the former Recreativo man runs about in an impressively enthusiastic fashion and appears to have won over the Coliseum crowd, you suspect that he isn't going to cut the Primera mustard this season.

And donÃ¢ÂÂt get LLL started on Manu del Moral - one good game in about 10. But thatÃ¢ÂÂs still better than Juan AlbÃÂ­n...