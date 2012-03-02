Hamit Altintop (Turkey v Kazakhstan, 2010)

Poor Matty Burrows Ã¢ÂÂ how things may have changed had it not been for Hamit Altintop.

The Glentoran striker, whose backheel volley was watched by millions on YouTube, missed out on FIFAÃ¢ÂÂs Puskas Award for goal of the year thanks to the Turkish midfielderÃ¢ÂÂs amazing strike against Kazakhstan.

One of Jose MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs Real Madrid signings last summer Ã¢ÂÂ not purely on the basis of this hit, of course Ã¢ÂÂ Altintop looks back on his goal with a modest smile. Ã¢ÂÂAs the ball was coming towards me I wasnÃ¢ÂÂt thinking about anything other than hitting it towards goal,Ã¢ÂÂ he says.

Sometimes in football you know youÃ¢ÂÂve hit the sweet spot. That was such a moment.Ã¢ÂÂ

And some sweet spot it was. A lofted corner from Emre Belozoglu floated to Altintop Ã¢ÂÂ¨at the edge of the box; the next second, the ball was hitting the roof of the net. Even though his fierce right peg was well known, his team-matesÃ¢ÂÂ reaction was one of amazement.

Ã¢ÂÂYes, itÃ¢ÂÂs true IÃ¢ÂÂve always had a powerful shot,Ã¢ÂÂ says Altintop. Ã¢ÂÂIn training today I almost broke Iker CasillasÃ¢ÂÂ hand! But that goal was a one-off. I donÃ¢ÂÂt think I could hit it the same way again if I tried 100 times.Ã¢ÂÂ

Even so, his Puskas Award takes pride of place at home. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm proud because it represents all goals scored that year,Ã¢ÂÂ adds TurkeyÃ¢ÂÂs very own Mr Ã¢ÂÂGolden BallÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ the direct translation Ã¢ÂÂ¨of aÃ¢ÂÂAltintopÃ¢ÂÂ into English.

Ã¢ÂÂI donÃ¢ÂÂt think IÃ¢ÂÂll win it again,Ã¢ÂÂ he says with a smile. Ã¢ÂÂ¨Ã¢ÂÂStill, I can try though...Ã¢ÂÂ

And here is Matty Burrows' effort from the same year...

Words: Sefa Atay. Illustration: German Aczel. From the April 2012 issue of FourFourTwo. Subscribe!

