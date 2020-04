Hamit Altintop (Turkey v Kazakhstan, 2010)

Poor Matty Burrows â how things may have changed had it not been for Hamit Altintop.

The Glentoran striker, whose backheel volley was watched by millions on YouTube, missed out on FIFAâÂÂs Puskas Award for goal of the year thanks to the Turkish midfielderâÂÂs amazing strike against Kazakhstan.

One of Jose MourinhoâÂÂs Real Madrid signings last summer â not purely on the basis of this hit, of course â Altintop looks back on his goal with a modest smile. âÂÂAs the ball was coming towards me I wasnâÂÂt thinking about anything other than hitting it towards goal,â he says.

Sometimes in football you know youâÂÂve hit the sweet spot. That was such a moment.âÂÂ

And some sweet spot it was. A lofted corner from Emre Belozoglu floated to Altintop â¨at the edge of the box; the next second, the ball was hitting the roof of the net. Even though his fierce right peg was well known, his team-matesâ reaction was one of amazement.

âÂÂYes, itâÂÂs true IâÂÂve always had a powerful shot,â says Altintop. âÂÂIn training today I almost broke Iker Casillasâ hand! But that goal was a one-off. I donâÂÂt think I could hit it the same way again if I tried 100 times.âÂÂ

Even so, his Puskas Award takes pride of place at home. âÂÂIâÂÂm proud because it represents all goals scored that year,â adds TurkeyâÂÂs very own Mr âÂÂGolden Ballâ â the direct translation â¨of aâÂÂAltintopâ into English.

âÂÂI donâÂÂt think IâÂÂll win it again,â he says with a smile. â¨âÂÂStill, I can try though...âÂÂ

And here is Matty Burrows' effort from the same year...

Words: Sefa Atay. Illustration: German Aczel. From the April 2012 issue of FourFourTwo. Subscribe!