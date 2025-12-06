Is Spurs vs Brentford on TV? Live streams, how to watch, as beleaguered Thomas Frank faces his old club

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford today as Thomas Frank welcomes former employers Brentford to north London, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford key information • Date: Saturday, 6 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: No UK coverage, USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

If the Brentford team bus leaves the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with three points stowed away on Saturday, there will be more than a few Spurs fans who'd happily put Thomas Frank on board too.

It's to the enormous credit of Keith Andrews that there wouldn't be many Bees supporters who'd swap the new boss for his predecessor.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Spurs vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford on TV in the UK?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford in the US

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford: Premier League preview

Frank's first meeting with Brentford as the manager of Spurs has arrived at an inopportune moment.

When these reunions occur, they can be a time for reflection upon changes past. It might be better for Frank if those summer decisions could rest undisturbed for a while longer.

Supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium haven't had a lot to shout about in recent weeks. Spurs have won two of their last 10 Premier League matches and are winless in five.

They've produced better results in the Champions League. Getting there in the first place wasn't enough to save Ange Postecoglou and a respectable performance in Europe won't protect Frank from Premier League failings either.

Tickets

Frank's old team are losing the hardest games and winning the most winnable, by and large, and Andrews' composed management in the face of fluctuating results is being reinforced by the absurd scoring form of Igor Thiago.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has scored 11 goals in 13 Premier League starts, fewer than only Erling Haaland and five more than the chasing pack in the scoring charts.

Thiago has scored more than half of Brentford's goals and there's no doubt they could do with banging in a few more.

No team wants to draw lots of games but the Bees have lost seven and drawn one this season. Three of their defeats have been by a single goal, the rest by two. In a tight division, a more effective supporting cast for the leading man would go a long way.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Brentford

Sometimes, fate decides. Two goals for Thiago, no points for Frank and fury by the Seven Sisters Road.