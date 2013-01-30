Hislop: Arsenal aren't flat-track bullies - they're just inconsistent

Former Premier League goalkeeper and ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop says Arsenal's main problem is inconsistency, playing down the suggestion the North Londoners are 'flat-track bullies'. The Gunners have recently enjoyed emphatic victories over Reading (5-2), Newcastle (7-3) and West Ham (5-1), but lost relatively meekly to Manchester City and Chelsea during the same period.

In this week's ESPN Press Pass taster, the experienced glovesman, who played in over 250 Premier League matches throughout his career, also explains that Liverpool will have no trouble banishing the memories of their shock FA Cup defeat to Oldham on Sunday, and disagrees with Sir Alex Ferguson's suggestion that the current Manchester United squad is the club's best ever...

