Hoffenheim fan takes comedy tumble after getting Nadiem Amiri's shirt

Hoffenheim came back from two goals down to defeat Mainz 3-2 in injury time on Wednesday night.

In a dramatic game, Amiri kick-started the comeback from 2-0 down after 23 minutes, contributing to Julian Nagelsmann's men continuing their fine start to the Bundesliga season.

One fan, who appeared to share Amiri's Afghan heritage judging by his flag, was so delighted post-match that he ran onto the pitch to grab a shirt off his idol, who duly delivered by handing his sweaty top over.

The supporter was so pleased with himself that he got over-excited as he tried to return to his seat in the stands.

When you're so elated that you've got a shirt you forget there are hoardings... September 21, 2017

In fairness, he styles it out admirably. And it was probably all worth it for the shirt.

