How are collectable football cards selling for £100k? FourFourTwo speak to experts and collectors about a new phenomenon gripping the industry

A Messi-Ronaldo Dual Auto 1/1 Superfractor Card bought for £23 and now worth £100,000 (Image credit: Topps)

Topps, one of the leading names in the industry, has been pivotal in this transformation. With an impressive portfolio of rare and valuable cards, the company continues to shape the market, setting new benchmarks for what collectables can be worth.

One of the most sought-after collectable items is a Messi-Ronaldo Dual Auto 1/1 Superfractor Card, part of the Topps Chrome Set, which has captured the attention of collectors and enthusiasts worldwide. This card, featuring two of the greatest players of all-time is valued at an eye-watering £100,000.



One lucky fan managed to acquire the card for just £23 during a recent live-stream. It’s now now safely locked away in a bank vault.

According to prominent online card collector and influencer Jack Whyte, widely known as GBW – whose card collection is worth upwards of £10,000 – the rarity and significance of this card cannot be overstated. “This card represents the pinnacle of modern football collectables. It’s not just a piece of memorabilia; it’s a tangible fragment of history”, explains Jack.

“You’re always on the hunt for those limited-edition cards, and there’s nothing quite like the rush of pulling something truly unique. I remember the exact moment I pulled a first-of-its-kind ‘Zen Erling Haaland’ Match Attax card last year – what an exhilarating feeling. It was such a surreal experience, and it was great to share that moment with my followers online.”

A young fans holds a loft collectors cards during a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Topps also emphasises the card's unique appeal. Ian Foster, Senior Director, Marketing & Digital Content at the company said: "The Messi-Ronaldo Dual Auto 1/1 Superfractor Card is in high demand because it encapsulates a moment in sport which will never be repeated. The value of such cards lie not only in their rarity but in the stories they tell.

“For collectors, it’s not just about owning a rare card; it’s about holding a piece of football's legacy, a testament to the multi-generational impact of Ronaldo and Messi.”

An array of other exceptional cards have also made waves in the collecting community. For instance, a Lamine Yamal card recently fetched £20,000 after the teenager helped Spain to European glory, a testament to the growing global interest in emerging ‘rookie’ talents.

Pre-match swaps during at game at Stadium MK (Image credit: Getty Images)

Topps also just released a highly sought-after card that includes genuine pieces of the ball and net from Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid debut which is sure to command a high value for the lucky collector who finds it.

Additionally, there’s a card featuring genuine (yes, fully genuine) autographs of 21 Ballon d'Or winners – an item so unique that its value transcends monetary worth. Luke Solve Collectibles, who has accrued over two million followers on social media by creating card-collecting content, spoke about the allure of these rare items: "Each card is a piece of the footballing puzzle. The rarer they are, the more they resonate with collectors.

“After previously finding Gavi’s 1/1 Card – which could potentially be worth five or six figures in the future – I’m hoping for another huge pull. As someone who’s always collected Match Attax, I’m eyeing up the Jude Bellingham Ultimate Talent Autograph card this season. There are only five versions of this card out there, so it’s truly a one-in-a-million card!”

Germany fans dressed as trading cards during Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The trading card industry is undergoing a dramatic evolution, and Topps are leading the charge. As Foster explains, "The growth of football cards has been phenomenal. It's no longer just kids swapping cards at school – it's a serious hobby.”

Topps has been instrumental in driving this growth, securing major licences for its Match Attax range, including partnerships with Euro 2024 and UEFA Club Competitions, the latter (Match Attax 2024/25 season) has just launched at Topps.com and in popular retailers.



With the interest and demand for football cards continuing to surge, the popular childhood pastime of swapping stickers and cards has evolved into a thriving industry, suggesting that card collecting is no longer just a hobby – it's an expanding market. Investors take note!

