How are collectable football cards selling for £100k? FourFourTwo speak to experts and collectors about a new phenomenon gripping the industry

Whether it’s Messi, Ronaldo or Yamal certain football trading cards are fetching incredible prices

A person holding a Messi-Ronaldo Dual Auto 1/1 Superfractor Card, part of the Topps Chrome Set, which has captured the attention of collectors and enthusiasts worldwide. This card, featuring two of the greatest players of all-time is valued at an eye-watering £100,000

A Messi-Ronaldo Dual Auto 1/1 Superfractor Card bought for £23 and now worth £100,000 (Image credit: Topps)

Topps, one of the leading names in the industry, has been pivotal in this transformation. With an impressive portfolio of rare and valuable cards, the company continues to shape the market, setting new benchmarks for what collectables can be worth.

