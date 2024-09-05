How much?! Manchester City and Oasis tickets compared

Premier League ticket prices and their ever-rising nature are never far away from the scorn of football fans, but one pair of Manchester City supporters made headlines of their own with eye-watering entry fees to see them live.

The duo in question are, of course, the always-feuding and sometimes-singing brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher. Fans were ecstatic when the two siblings announced they had put their differences aside to put on a blockbuster UK & Ireland tour, but the balloon somewhat burst after spending an entire Saturday afternoon in a virtual queue, only to arrive at the front with tickets double the original listed price.

With the warring brothers at peace, another frontier has opened – Premier League vs Oasis: The Battle of the Extortionate Ticket.

How much were Oasis tickets?

Of the two, Noel is certainly no stranger to sourcing Premier League tickets to follow his beloved City. Although he’s probably not sorting them himself, is he?

He was actually pictured taking in a game at the London Stadium – the Blues were in town to face West Ham – as outrage was building online about the cost of his tour tickets.

Taking the Mancunian band’s homecoming leg of the tour at Heaton Park as an example, a standard ticket was due to set gig-goers back £148.50, not a cheap day out by any stretch. But it got worse, as many fans got to the front of the queue only to be met with ‘dynamic pricing’, where ticket prices rise in line with demand, causing the cost to shoot up to an astronomical £355.20 per ticket, according to the Manchester Evening News.

That got us thinking; how many times could you take Noel along to see the Blues in action for the cost of one Oasis admission?

The band were rumoured to be performing at the Etihad itself before Heaton Park was confirmed as the Manchester venue (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

How do Oasis tickets compare to Premier League prices?

Premier League tickets themselves are subject to fluctuation, sometimes based on demand, competition and the opponent faced. However, according to figures from mancitynews.com, the cheapest adult match ticket for the Blues last season was around £42, to sit anywhere in the Etihad’s Tier 3.

Based on that price, you could take Noel along to eight of City’s 19 home games – with change left over for a bit of dinner outside – for the price of one of his dynamically-priced gig tickets.

Alternatively, if you’ve got a spare £70 knocking around, you could upgrade to a full adult season ticket in Level 3 of the South Stand for just £425, which feels like a bargain compared to paying a similar price for a few hours at Heaton Park.

Some Might Say the price-setters at Premier League clubs probably owe the band one for taking the heat for a couple of weeks.

