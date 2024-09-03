Not replacing Ivan Toney, then? High-profile Brentford star quits football to pursue modelling career

Brentford aren't missing Ivan Toney too much on the pitch right now. But one potential star in their B-team won't be stepping up to replace the Saudi-bound striker any time soon.

That's because the Bees have a burgeoning fashion icon in their set-up. And according to reports, he's leaving the club to concentrate on modelling.

Yes, we can hear you. Game's gone, right?

Brentford star Romeo Beckham set for drastic career change

Beckham has announced his departure from the Bees after accepting an offer from a fashion agent at Paris Safe ­management. The 21-year-old joined Brentford's B team in 2023 after leaving Inter Miami, founded by his famous father, in a move many saw as a step out of his dad's enormous shadow.

According to The Sun, Beckham was offered a contract extension in West London which was declined in favour of the career change. Sources close to the player have confirmed that his budding footballing career is now over as he follows in the footsteps of both his parents and his older brother, Brooklyn.

A source reportedly told the Sun: “Romeo has decided to hang up his football boots and devote his time to his fashion career.

Romeo Beckham in action for Inter Miami (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He has loved his time at Brentford but needs to focus his attention on fashion, which is where his passion lies. Romeo has recently signed with a top fashion agent in Paris and has his sights set on working with some ­massive brands."

The youngster is no stranger to the fashion world, having already worked with Burberry and Yves Saint Lauren and been featured as the cover star for GQ and Vogue in recent years.

In 2021 he signed a lucrative six-figure deal with Puma, standing alongside Neymar and others as the face of the company's football wing.

Romeo's father David juggled football and fashion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckham was recently praised for his work ethic and demeanour by Brentford Director of Football, Phil Giles, who told the High Performance Podcast: "Had he come in and been like, ‘I’m a Beckham,’ that would have been a disaster for us."

“But he is not like that at all. He’s like his dad in that he is a humble guy with a good work ethic and wants to do extra hours on the training round.”

