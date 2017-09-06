Ex-Arsenal forward Julio Baptista is trying to earn a contract at Bolton
Brazilian 'Beast' is on trial with the Championship club.
The 35-year-old former Brazil international has been out of a contract since leaving MLS side Orlando City last November, where he scored six goals in 23 appearances.
According to The Bolton News, Baptista has been offered contracts in China following a successful 'Star Sixes' legends tournament in the summer.
However, Baptista's trial with the Trotters suggests he is keen on a move back to England, where he previously spent the 2006/07 season at Arsenal, on loan from Real Madrid.
“He came in and has been training with our Under-23s, but that’s it at the moment,” Bolton manager Phil Parkinson told The Bolton News.
“It really has been a great bit of experience for the younger lads to train with a player of that stature and pedigree.”
Baptista has reportedly already discussed squad numbers, so maybe this surprise deal will get over the line.
