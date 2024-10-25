How to watch Real Madrid v Barcelona live from the UK

The first (competitive) El Clasico of the season will take place on Saturday evening as Real Madrid welcome Barcelona to the Bernabeu.

We say that… ‘welcome’ probably isn’t the right word, given the fierce rivalry between the two clubs. The important thing is that they will go head to head in their ongoing bid for La Liga supremacy.

As one of the biggest club games on the football calendar, Real Madrid v Barcelona is of course available to watch for an international audience – including in the UK.

Real Madrid v Barcelona UK TV channel and streaming info

Carlo Ancelotti led Real Madrid to a league double over Barcelona last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm UK time and is available to watch in the UK on Premier Sports 1 and on LaLiga TV, both of which require a subscription. Premier Sport options – including a standalone LaLiga TV options – are available here .

The cheapest way to do it is to select the ‘streaming’ option and sign up to the standalone LaLiga TV package, which costs £7.99 a month. Alternatively, you can also add Premier Sports as an Amazon Prime Video channel, with a 30-day trial price of £8.99 available to new customers.

Hansi Flick currently has Barcelona top of La Liga

Free-scoring Barcelona currently sit top of La Liga with 27 from a possible 30 points, with their lone defeat of the season coming away to Osasuna last month. Hansi Flick’s side have been in superb form since then, however, winning each of their last four in the league and Champions League by an aggregate score of 17-2.

Title holders Real Madrid sit three points behind their rivals but remain unbeaten in La Liga with seven wins and three draws. They will also come into this came on a high after coming from two goals down at half time to demolish Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

With head-to-head record taking precedence over goal difference in La Liga, Real would overtake Barcelona at the top of the table if they beat them on Saturday evening, despite needing to win by five goals to claim the superior goal difference.

Real Madrid did the double over Barca last season on their way to claiming the title, with Jude Bellingham grabbing injury time winners in both games after Los Blancos came from behind.

Those games ended up being decisive in the title race: had they gone the other way, Barcelona would have won the title by two points, instead of losing it by ten.