How will Manchester United play under Erik ten Hag?

Manchester United are set for a new era with Erik ten Hag. Gone is the Rangnick gegenpress of the past few months, replaced by the brand-new Ten Hagball (until someone comes up with someone catchier).

Yes, reports are in that Man United have finally reached an agreement with Ten Hag to become their new manager.

In hiring the Ajax manager, United are doing something that Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have all done before them. Old Trafford is moving towards a particular manager's outlook for the club: a progressive style to be used as a template moving forward.

So what is this side going to look like with Erik at the wheel?

Manchester United: What kind of manager is Erik ten Hag?

Erik ten Hag has been manager of Ajax since 2017; previously, he'd been at Go Ahead Eagles and Utrecht either side a stint at Bayern Munich II, while Pep Guardiola was in charge.

You can guess what kind of coach he is from his CV. Ten Hag favours patent build-up, intensity in the press and so-called "beautiful football". He mostly plays with a 4-3-3 but has been known to use a no.10 in a 4-2-3-1: while at Utrecht, he even employed a 4-4-2 with a diamond midfield. Crazy.

There's a reputation for bringing through youth, there too – Ajax's relentlessly stacked academy has been well-used by Ten Hag – and though not much was expected from the likes of Dusan Tadic and Sebastien Haller leaving England, they've almost been turned into world-beaters in the Eredivisie.

That'll be something that United fans hope for too: maybe a couple of Hallers in their own squad who look out of their depth can be rehabilitated, while there are youngsters within the side who would benefit from the nurturing hand that perhaps neither Solskjaer or Mourinho had. Playing attractive football would be nice, too, since some would say it's been a while – and intensity off the ball should be expected. United are joining the 2020s.

Who will Erik ten Hag sign for Manchester United?

Manchester United fans may well give you a whole list of players that Erik Ten Hag may need to replace. For now, however, there are key positions that need upgrades: right-back, defensive midfield and striker are the priorities.

Up front, Ten Hag has been flexible in the kind of striker he favours, employing the likes of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Tadic and Haller at Ajax; likewise, at full-back, the Dutchman loves a marauding runner but has also extensively leant on former Red Devil Daley Blind at left-back at times, as more of a defensive presence.

Naturally, the rumours on who could arrive range wildly – and Ten Hag could go for very different profiles. United made three marquee buys last summer in Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo – and perhaps we should expect three players of that calibre, maybe with additional squad players coming in elsewhere.

How could Manchester United play under Erik ten Hag?

United have a number of the players for a 4-3-3. The expected exodus of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard certainly trims the squad, too.

So, here's one way that United could line up…

In this example, Ten Hag could sign Ronald Araujo, who the club are rumoured to be chasing. Araujo is a centre-back capable of playing on the right: signing him means that Ten Hag can get an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka in his position (and not have to compromise style too much when AWB comes in), while assessing Harry Maguire over the next few months. If need be, he can move Araujo centrally alongside Varane, sell his captain and buy a new full-back.

Araujo also facilitates a build-up of three defenders that most modern managers favour these days – and Dean Henderson can expect a chance, given how the Dutchman likes a goalkeeper good with his feet.

In midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice are the outstanding prospects under 25 in defensive midfield: and Tchouameni has the benefits of being cheaper and arriving with less of a spotlight. Scott McTominay and Fred can be used as No.8s depending on the scenario, since both are box-to-box presences who can help out the DM. Donny van de Beek could be the attack-minded No.8 following his time under Ten Hag at Ajax: and Ten Hag may well turn this 4-3-3 into a 4-2-3-1 with Bruno Fernandes leading the charge at No.10.

In attack, there are plenty of strikers on the market who could spearhead United – but Christopher Nkunku seems a worthy gamble. He hasn't played as a lone false nine often for RB Leipzig but his goal record speaks for itself: and his goal-creating action stats are among the highest of any forward in Europe's five leagues. His movement, strength and finishing could well see him adapt to play at no.9, just like it did with Tadic at Ten Hag – but if the move doesn't come with goals, it should at least get more out of Rashford, Elanga, Fernandes and Sancho.

Ten Hag, regardless, has a clearer vision for his football than perhaps United have had for years. That's what's enabled youth players to step into the Ajax first team and the likes of Haller to flourish after moving. Perhaps this is Manchester United's best chance since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson of having a transfer window in which 100% of the players brought in are successes…?

