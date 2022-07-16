How would Arsenal line up with Oleksandr Zinchenko?

Arsenal have already signed Gabriel Jesus – now Oleksandr Zinchenko is the latest Manchester City player to be linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners' quest for cover at left-back led them to almost sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. Now, he's off to Manchester United, with Mikel Arteta looking at other options: one of which is an extremely familiar face.

Arteta worked with Zinchenko while coaching at City – and like Martinez, the Ukrainian offers far more than just cover in one position. So how would the Gunners play with Zinchenko in the side?

1. Arsenal use Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back

(Image credit: Future)

Oleksandr Zinchenko began his career as an attacking midfielder but during an injury crisis at Manchester City, was drafted into the left-back spot on account of his technical excellence being used in build-up and his left foot offering good passing angles from that position.

That's exactly what Arteta wants from the Ukrainian in his Arsenal team. Kieran Tierney is reliable in possession but deputy Nuno Tavares isn't; Zinchenko inverts a lot more natural as a full-back than Tierney and when Arsenal play out from the back, Zinchenko would be invaluable in these areas at progressing play.

It could even allow the Gunners to field both Martin Odegaard and new signing Fabio Vieira in the same midfield, as two attacking midfielders able to get forward, knowing that Zinchenko has the quality behind them to cover. Let's not forget either: the City man is great as an overlapping full-back and can support his left-winger. He's tailor-made for the system.

2. Zinchenko plays in Arsenal's midfield

(Image credit: Future)

When Arsenal don't have Granit Xhaka in midfield, they fall apart. He's experienced, reliable on the ball and can dictate play nicely. In some ways, Zinchenko is an upgrade on him in this position.

The 25-year-old plays here for his country, orchestrating play, showing maturity beyond his years. He has a better turning radius than Xhaka, he's less reckless and he's more accomplished in the final third.

Zinchenko always saw himself as a midfielder and would likely jump at the chance to play there for a top Premier League club. Given that he'd be competing for that spot with Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe, Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga, it seems likely that he'd get more game time there than when he was vying for a spot with Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne.

3. Arsenal use Zinchenko out wide

(Image credit: Future)

Zinchenko has never really played out wide before. But as a creative left-footer who offers positional awareness, he would be the perfect candidate to offer natural width to this side, should Arteta wish to stretch the pitch.

After all, Arteta was looking to sign Raphinha, which would have forced Saka out onto that flank. Zinchenko might not have the 1v1 ability there but playing as a natural winger would allow Arsenal to play with a more defensive left-back and a more attacking midfield, such are the dynamics of the formation.

In this instance, Odegaard and Smith Rowe could be used as powerful runners through the middle, with Tomiyasu switching sides to provide defensive cover, as Arsenal attack in the 3-1-6 shape that they have done on occasion under Arteta. There's no doubting that the Basque boss wants tactical versatility in his side – and in Oleksandr Zinchenko, he might just have found a Swiss Army knife of a player.