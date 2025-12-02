Barcelona planning Mikel Arteta hire, as ex-Barca man addresses Arsenal exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been linked with Barcelona, in a homecoming move that would see him replace Hansi Flick.

Arteta marks six years in charge of Arsenal this month, and in that time, has taken the Gunners from arguably their lowest point in decades to competing for the Premier League title.

But with Barcelona potentially a major emotional draw for Arteta, given that he grew up supporting the club and came through La Masia, before leaving Catalonia.

Arsenal could lose Mikel Arteta to Barcelona at the end of his contract

Arteta last signed a new deal with Arsenal in 2024, bringing his time in N5 up until 2027, should he complete his contract.

FourFourTwo understands that the Basque boss has no intention of breaking his agreement with the Gunners, but with Hansi Flick struggling at Barcelona, the idea of Arteta replacing the German has been raised.

Hansi Flick is enduring a tough second season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Casinostugan, former Barcelona star Gaizka Mendieta has admitted that Arsenal is “not be thinking” about moving to Camp Nou – but with Flick coming under ever-increasing pressure, the Catalans will be looking at Arteta.

“Barca as a club probably will be [thinking about Arteta now],” Mendieta said. “You have to plan ahead and you always make a list of potential coaches, I'm sure in those lists, Arteta’s name is there as a potential candidate.

“Obviously the past brings them together, and now the person as one of the best coaches in football that there is now, he will have a lot of offers, but Barca will certainly be one of them.

“But I think it comes down to him, when he wants to leave Arsenal. I think that moment will be obviously when everyone will try to get him.”

While there is certainly a case that Arteta could leave on a high if he wins silverware this season, FourFourTwo understands that part of the draw of the Gunners for Arteta is the control that he has over the club.

Arteta has been a big hit at Arsenal as a coach (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images))

Arteta has been the biggest driver behind the scenes in terms of renovating the culture since his return to the club as manager in 2019, having played a huge role in improving the matchday experience – but also in bringing in a sporting director this year in Andrea Berta with whom he could collaborate.

Barcelona would offer a completely different culture in which the manager answers to the president: it was an environment that even Pep Guardiola struggled in, and since Johan Cruyff left the club in 1996, only two managers have lasted longer than three seasons in the job – with Guardiola being one of those, and needing a year-long sabbatical after his four-year stint as boss.

Arsenal face Brentford at the Emirates Stadium when Premier League action resumes tomorrow.