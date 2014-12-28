Hull 0-1 Leicester: Why it's 69th time lucky for Leicester

Nigel Pearson had a happy return to his erstwhile employers Hull as his Leicester side finally ended their 99-day wait for a Premier League victory with a smash-and-grab 1-0 win. Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez did the damage just after the half-hour, striking from the edge of the area.

Hull dominated thereafter, using their 62.4% possession to pile up 436 completed passes and 18 shots on goal (to Leicester's 4). However. the home side only got 5 on target, all of which were dealt with by Ben Hamer, widely criticised on Boxing Day after allowing Christian Eriksen's free-kick to squeeze in at his near post.

Leicester endured a nervous last few minutes after Paul Konchesky's second yellow card, but in injury-time Stephen Quinn's deliberate handball levelled the playing field and allowed the Foxes to hold on for the win. Having started the day five points adrift of 19th place, Leicester are now just three points behind the team in 17th – who happen to be Hull.

This was the 69th league meeting between these sides, but the first to be played outside the second tier of English football.

Riyad Mahrez has scored 1 and assisted 1 in his last 2 Premier League appearances. He was also the game's top tackler, winning 6 of his 7 attempts.

The Foxes have won 4 of their last 8 games at Hull (W4 D2 L2).

Paul Konchesky was sent off for the fifth time in the Premier League. Leicester are the first team he has been dismissed for more than once in the top flight, his first four had all come for different sides.

Stephen Quinn, who was easily the game's most prolific passer (84 completed, with Jake Livermore next on 56), was sent off in the league for the first time since December 2010 (Sheffield United vs Norwich).

Hull have won just 3 of 18 Premier League games at the KC Stadium in 2014 (W3 D4 L11).

The Tigers have failed to score in 4 of their last 5 home matches and netted just once in the other game in that run.

Leicester won a league game for the first time in 99 days.

Analyse Hull 0-1 Leicester using Stats Zone