Ice cream, sausages and beer: Transfer fees that make Di Maria's £59.7m look dull
By Nick Harper
Angel di Maria's move from Real Madrid to Manchester United may have broken the British transfer record, but that monster fee seems a bit boring when compared to some of history's more bizarre transfer down-payments. Nick Harper lists 10 of the oddest...
1. Two tonnes of meat
Ion Radu transferred from Jiul Petrosani to Valcea in 1998. The club’s president explained: "We will sell the meat, then pay all the other players’ salaries."
2. A set of kit, bag of balls and a goal net
Gary Pallister transferred from Billingham Town to Middlesbrough in 1984. Manchester United paid £2.3 million for Pallister five years later.
3. A player’s weight in fresh shrimp
Kenneth Kristensen transferred from Vindbjart to Floey in 2002. Kristensen was said to have weighed in at around the 75 kg (165 lb) mark.
4. 30 tracksuits
Zat Knight transferred from Rushall Olympic to Fulham in 1999. The tracksuits were more a gesture of goodwill than a transfer fee.
5. £100 and a barrel of beer
Ernie Blenkinsop transferred from Cudworth to Blenkinsop in 1921. Said barrel was said to contain 45 litres (80 pints) of unspecified brown booze.
6. A set of weights
Ian Wright transferred from Greenwich Borough to Crystal Palace in 1985. Six years and 117 goals later, Wright signed for Arsenal and represented England.
7. A set of football kit
John Barnes transferred from Sudbury Court to Watford in 1981. Five years later, Liverpool paid Watford £900,000 for Barnes.
8. 10 footballs
Liviu Baicea transferred from Jiul Petrosani to UT Arad in 1998. Having swapped one player for meat (see No. 1), Jiul Petrosani’s president opted for a slightly more appropriate trade here.
9. A freezer full of ice cream
Hugh McLenahan transferred from Stockport County to Manchester United in 1928. United assistant Louis Rocca ran an ice cream business at the time.
10. 15 kg (33 lb) of pork sausages
Marius Cioara transferred from UT Arad to Regal Hornia in 2006. Ciora retired a day after this deal, claiming ‘it was a huge insult’, leaving Regal Hornia to demand the sausages back.
